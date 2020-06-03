Shades of COVID: Mapping shows disturbing 'blue blob' in Waupun

WAUPUN -- Many local residents may be concerned to see a big blue blob over the City of Waupun, indicating a high number of positive COVID 19 cases.
It is the deepest shade of color on a map provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The map indicated Wednesday that there are 227 positive cases in the Waupun area, with 642 negative test results. Less than five people have died.
Why is Waupun so blue? Actually the answer is simple to those who know "Prison City" best.
“It’s the prisons,” said Waupun Mayor Julie Nickel, who worked for years as a corrections officer before retiring from that profession. “The numbers there are likely higher there than they are in the general population because they are highly concentrated in the prisons.”
Prison officials have been dealing with many challenges faced by concentrated populations of inmates, but are optimistic that disinfecting facilities and isolating positive individuals can reduce the spread of the illness.
According to Waupun Fire Chief BJ DeMaa, sharing the latest information from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, “Waupun Corrrectional Institution has 224 positive COVID cases; facility testing of staff and persons under their care was completed last week. Dodge Correctional Institution has no reported cases at this time; facility testing of staff and persons under their care was completed last week. John Burke Correctional Center completed facility testing of staff and persons under their care on Monday.”
A total of 19 prison staff members tested positive since COVID-19 began in February and March.
As of Wednesday Dodge County logged 383 positives with 5,180 testing negative. Three individuals have died.
The growing numbers of cases changes dramatically as results are shared and tabulated, according to Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer.
“Correction facilities are pinpointed by their addresses, so they are considered part of Waupun,” said Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer.. “They’re being very transparent about the number of people that have been tested and the number that are positive. The numbers have just been updated, but there is a lag time between when numbers are reported and when they appear on the maps. It takes time to enter and processed the information.”
According to Sauer prison officials are following up with all their cases, isolating those who test positive, tracing the contacts prisoners have made and ministering to the residents’ needs.
Nursing homes also are pinpointed by addresses and Waupun Christian Home is listed on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website as having a facility-wide investigation for the virus. That listing can be sparked by a single positive virus test in a nursing home and it remains an active investigation until 28 days after the last exposure to a positive test in the facility.
Sauer indicated that there is a danger in reporting too much, despite how much people want to know.
“We look at providing whatever information we can to protect the public,” said Sauer. “We don’t want to put a target on any person, or employer, or municipality. If we say there are 20 cases in ‘Abbyville,’ then nobody’s going to go there. When we identify cases we isolate them and quarantine them. We check out all the people they’ve been in contact with. Once we’ve done that the risk of going there is less than it would be just about anywhere else..”
She added that the new prison numbers cannot be denied.
“That big blue blob in Waupun is because of the Department of Corrections,” she said. “Hopefully it won't get much darker.”
