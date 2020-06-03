Shades of COVID: Waupun Prison outbreak shows up in mapping

“We look at providing whatever information we can to protect the public,” said Sauer. “We don’t want to put a target on any person, or employer, or municipality. If we say there are 20 cases in ‘Abbyville,’ then nobody’s going to go there. When we identify cases we isolate them and quarantine them. We check out all the people they’ve been in contact with. Once we’ve done that the risk of going there is less than it would be just about anywhere else..”