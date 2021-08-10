 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Share your memories of 9/11
0 Comments
alert top story

Share your memories of 9/11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
APTOPIX Sept 11 Anniversary (copy)

Mourners hug beside the names of the deceased Jesus Sanchez and Marianne MacFarlane at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. 

 John Minchillo, Associated Press

For many of us who lived through it, Sept. 11, 2001, feels as raw today as it did 20 years ago.

Our minds reeled at what we were seeing, even as the terrifying images of that day played in an endless loop, first for hours, then days and weeks.

For others with family and friends in New York or Washington, D.C., the attacks were far more personal.

As part of our coverage of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Capital Newspapers is asking readers to tell us about that time. What do you remember from that day? How did it shape your world to come?

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A selection of those responses will be included in a special section to be published as part of the Saturday, Sept. 11, edition of the newspaper.

Submissions should be no longer than 250 words and can be sent by email to dc-news@wiscnews.com, or by post to:

9/11 Memories

Capital Newspapers

P.O. Box 558

Beaver Dam, WI 53916

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Kids can be safe in school with masks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson, Lori Anne
Obituaries

Johnson, Lori Anne

SHEBOYGAN/PORTAGE – Lori Anne Johnson, age 39, formerly of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News