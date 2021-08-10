Share your memories of 9/11

For many of us who lived through it, Sept. 11, 2001, feels as raw today as it did 20 years ago.

Our minds reeled at what we were seeing, even as the terrifying images of that day played in an endless loop, first for hours, then days and weeks.

For others with family and friends in New York or Washington, D.C., the attacks were far more personal.

As part of our coverage of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Capital Newspapers is asking readers to tell us about that time. What do you remember from that day? How did it shape your world to come?

A selection of those responses will be included in a special section to be published as part of the Saturday, Sept. 11, edition of the newspaper.

Submissions should be no longer than 250 words and can be sent by email to dc-news@wiscnews.com, or by post to:

9/11 Memories

Capital Newspapers

P.O. Box 558

Beaver Dam, WI 53916