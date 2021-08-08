Sharon Keil supports Dodge County Fair like no other

However soon after getting married in 1963, Keil said she started showing things she cooked at the fair while her husband Dave brought crops.

Keil said she wasn’t sure she would get the position on the fair board after she was asked, but she is glad that she did.

“I love it,” Keil said about the fair.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Keil said the first year she was on the board the grandstand acts were Crystal Gayle and the Hager Twins. At that time, there was only one night of big entertainment.

Keil said her most memorable fair will always be 2001. Toby Keith’s popularity soared between being signed for the fair and the night he performed months later.

“There wasn’t even any place to park that night,” Keil said.

One the biggest changes Keil said was the use of Jayson Promotions. Before that Keil said they would have to go to fair conventions and try to buy entertainment. Jayson Promotions has helped the fair since 1984 to bring larger named acts to the fair.

Jayson Productions has helped to promote the acts of the fair and increased the number of large acts that come to the fair. They also help the acts to set up the days of the fair.