Sharon Keil supports Dodge County Fair like no other

Sharon Keil has been a smiling face at the Dodge County Fair for more than four decades. She started working as secretary for the Dodge County Fair Association in 1979 and is currently treasurer.
Her love for the fair even predates the current site of the event.
Keil lived on Prospect Avenue in Beaver Dam growing up and remembers the fire on May 13, 1958, when the former fairgrounds located near the intersection of Park and University avenues in burnt to the ground.
“As a kid, we could go out to fair by ourselves. It was a different world than it was today,” Keil said. “Beaver Dam Typewriter was in the first booth and I remember going there to play on the typewriters.”
Keil said she would walk the horses when she was a kid as well. That all changed in 1958. The fair had been at the edge of Beaver Dam since 1886 but was gone in minutes after some children started playing with matches in the wooden grandstand.
“We just stood at Wayland Academy (across the street) and watched it burn,” Keil said.
The fair was moved to its current location on Highway 33 in 1961. Keil said she went there, but was not the fan she is today.
“I thought boy, this isn’t how it should be,” Keil said.
However soon after getting married in 1963, Keil said she started showing things she cooked at the fair while her husband Dave brought crops.
Keil said she wasn’t sure she would get the position on the fair board after she was asked, but she is glad that she did.
“I love it,” Keil said about the fair.
Keil said the first year she was on the board the grandstand acts were Crystal Gayle and the Hager Twins. At that time, there was only one night of big entertainment.
Keil said her most memorable fair will always be 2001. Toby Keith’s popularity soared between being signed for the fair and the night he performed months later.
“There wasn’t even any place to park that night,” Keil said.
One the biggest changes Keil said was the use of Jayson Promotions. Before that Keil said they would have to go to fair conventions and try to buy entertainment. Jayson Promotions has helped the fair since 1984 to bring larger named acts to the fair.
Jayson Productions has helped to promote the acts of the fair and increased the number of large acts that come to the fair. They also help the acts to set up the days of the fair.
Another big thing over the years was the race program which ran from the 1980s until 2004 after the Beaver Dam Raceway reopened. The program provided extra funds for improvements on the grounds but in the end, two days of racing was not economical for the area.
Keil said she has went from the fair entries being written by hand to using a computer for the information now. The fair office went from being a small room under the grandstand to the stand alone building it is in today. The building was purchased from Grande Cheese for a $1 in 1992 and moved to the fairgrounds. The biggest change was making the entryway for visitors to stop in during the fair.
Keil said she has thought about leaving in the past, but her love for the summer event keeps her there year after year.
“The fair is a year-long commitment,” Keil said. “You really don’t just decide to meet in June and start planning a fair. You need the whole year to plan a successful fair.”
The board of nine people work well together each year to support the fair, Keil said. However they did differ on a hard decision last year.
The 2020 fair being canceled was the hardest year, Keil said.
This year, Keil said she’s excited to see Nitty Gritty Dirt Band perform.
“We always have fun here,” Keil said.