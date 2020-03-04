Shed fire damages vehicles, equipment in township of Caledonia

Vehicles and outdoor equipment were severely damaged in a residential shed fire Tuesday night in the township of Caledonia.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:24 p.m. of an outdoor wood boiler that had caught fire and spread to a shed where vehicles and equipment were stored at N5424 Reumann Road, Lt. Todd Horn said.

There were no injuries in the fire, Horn said. Some of the vinyl siding on the nearby home melted due to the heat of the fire, but the home sustained no substantial damage.

Damaged vehicles in the shed included a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, a Kubota tractor and Kubota UTV.

“There’s nothing in the report that suggests anything suspicious,” Horn said in reference to a report from the responding deputy, Travis Lange. “(The residents) were using a wood burner that day and did not observe anything that caused them to believe it was not operating properly.”

The Portage Fire Department arrived at the scene at 9:53 p.m., according to the report.

Horn said this is a time of year when the Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to change the batteries in their fire detection devices and reminds them to also make sure their smoke stacks are properly maintained when burning wood.

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

