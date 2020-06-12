Shelter looks closer at Beaver Dam facility's location future

There is nothing like beginning a capital campaign during a pandemic, but for Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate (PAVE) work has begun on creating a more modern facility for victims of domestic violence.
The future is still looking bright for the shelter thanks to some planning that helps keep costs down in the facility while attempting to safely house the families in need of shelter at the old location.
“We are still moving forward,” Ashley Welak, PAVE’s Executive Director, said. “Our biggest goal is to get this building paid off.”
PAVE is starting a capital campaign after a new building was recently purchased for the agency at 111 E. Burnett St., Beaver Dam.
The advantage of owning the two-story brick building is clients will have safe housing on the second floor with a secure entrance, Welak said.
The location of the organization’s existing domestic abuse shelter and office has been kept low profile for security reasons. With secure entrances, the organization can be more open.
The new space will allow the people using the shelter to be housed in pods rather than the community living being done in the five-bedroom house that PAVE currently occupies.
Currently, the people are in the old shelter while the new building is rented out in order to keep up with utility costs and other expenses for the building.
PAVE board member Ruth Metz said they are working at finalizing the building plans for the new facility.
“We are really at the beginning stages of our capital campaign right now,” Metz said.
The new facility will also open up opportunities for new programs that can help with prevention of abusive behaviors.
PAVE is working on creating a website for the capital campaign, and Welak said she would be more than willing to show small groups or individuals the new building.
“COVID really did slow down fundraising,” Metz said. “Unfortunately it also increased the need for the shelter.”
Safer at home orders do not make it safer for those living in domestic abuse situations.
Metz said they will not know the finalized cost for the project until the funds have been raised.
“Will it be six months or two years?” Metz said. “Hopefully it won’t be the later but we don’t know yet.”
One thing Metz said she is sure of is people know there is a need in our community for the shelter.
“Most people know someone who is affected by domestic violence,” Metz said.
People are also more willing to talk about domestic abuse than they were decades ago.
PAVE started its first crisis line serving those in domestic abuse situations in 1980. The shelter was purchased in 1990, but PAVE has grown throughout the years serving a larger and more diverse community in both Dodge and Jefferson counties.
