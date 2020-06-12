Shelter looks closer at Beaver Dam facility's location future

PAVE board member Ruth Metz said they are working at finalizing the building plans for the new facility.

“We are really at the beginning stages of our capital campaign right now,” Metz said.

The new facility will also open up opportunities for new programs that can help with prevention of abusive behaviors.

PAVE is working on creating a website for the capital campaign, and Welak said she would be more than willing to show small groups or individuals the new building.

“COVID really did slow down fundraising,” Metz said. “Unfortunately it also increased the need for the shelter.”

Safer at home orders do not make it safer for those living in domestic abuse situations.

Metz said they will not know the finalized cost for the project until the funds have been raised.

“Will it be six months or two years?” Metz said. “Hopefully it won’t be the later but we don’t know yet.”

One thing Metz said she is sure of is people know there is a need in our community for the shelter.

“Most people know someone who is affected by domestic violence,” Metz said.