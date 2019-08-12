Shepard Fest is on Saturday, Sept. 7, 1-6 p.m., at Shepard’s Barn at 7556 Marshall Road, Columbus. This marks the sixth year that Shepard’s Barn has played host to a charity event. This year’s festival celebrates our farming horse heritage with plenty of music, food, refreshments, demonstrations, and guest speakers. The event is free.
Beverages and food will be available for purchase from Hubbleton Brewery, Lewis Station Winery, Mershon’s Artisan Cider, the Columbia County 4-H Horse project, and Julie’s Java House.
The Columbia County 4-H horse kids will start the show with demonstrations at 1 p.m., followed by the Wisconsin Large Animal Emergency Response Team. The Watertown Area Mounted Search Team and Rescue (WAMSTAR) will be on site and available throughout the event to meet and greet and answer questions.
Agricultural advocate Michelle Miller, also known as the “Farm Babe,” will be a special guest speaker. Miller is a farmer, public speaker, writer, and columnist who works to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers
with a fun and scientific twist. She’s from Oshkosh and grew up with horses and belonged to 4-H. She currently farms with her husband in Iowa.
Award-winning author and publicity pro Valerie Biel will bring her “Books and Beer” program to the barn stage for a book discussion with fellow author Anne Davidson Keller who has penned the well-received novel “Empty Chairs,” which follows a farm family in the post-WWII years. They’ll discuss the importance of farm settings in modern literature and take questions from the audience.
The band Radio Wranglers will perform on the barn stage around 3 p.m.
Shepard Fest is named after the original family who built the 1890s barn in which it is held. The barn is what is called a bank barn, built with a post and beam construction. No nails were used, and you can still see the wooden pegs in the beams. The event will be held in what was the hayloft area of the barn. The lower level of the barn now houses horse stalls, but it was once the home to stanchions for a milk herd. Should it rain, all demonstrations will take place in this area. Peter Lewke and Micka Klauck are the current owners of the farm and the Shepard Fest hosts.
While the event is free to attend, donations are gratefully accepted. All donations go to the Whitewater Area Mounted Search Team and Rescue and Wisconsin Large Animal Emergency Response.
Roadside parking with a space for handicap parking will be available. Bring lawn chairs and stay a while. Event will continue, rain or shine. For more information, please visit the Facebook Event page at: Shepard Fest.
