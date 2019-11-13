A Necedah man was found dead by authorities during a welfare check on Nov. 12.
Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson released a statement Nov. 13 stating the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deceased male was found during a welfare check in the village of Necedah.
According to the release, the Juneau County Dispatch Center received a call for a welfare check at about 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12.
You have free articles remaining.
An investigation determined the male lived in Necedah, and a check of his residence located the subject, who was deceased.
The cause of death is pending an autopsy, and the deceased’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the family. Oleson said in the release there is no danger to the public regarding the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)