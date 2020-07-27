Sheriff: One found dead at Necedah apartment, investigation ongoing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man was pronounced dead at a Necedah apartment after life saving measures were unable to resuscitate him.

According to a press release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the Juneau County Communications Center received a report at 7:26 p.m. July 24 of a 40-year-old male found unresponsive in a Necedah apartment.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Camp Douglas Rescue responded to the apartment. Although life saving measures were attempted, Oleson said the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oleson said the incident remains under investigation, and no names are being released until the families of the deceased can be notified.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Camp Douglas Ambulance, the Necedah Fire Department, the Mauston Area Ambulance Association and the Juneau County Medical Examiner.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

