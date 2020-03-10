Sheriff's Department makes arrest in Juneau County burglary case

Officials in Juneau County have arrested a suspect in the investigation into a string of burglaries throughout the county.

According to a release from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the department has received numerous reports of residential and business burglaries throughout Juneau County over the last few months.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant as part of the investigation at a residence on Highway H in Kingston. Numerous stolen items were recovered from the residence during the execution of the search warrant.

Peter Bennett was arrested as a result of the search warrant, and is being charged with burglary, possession of stolen property, and theft.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office says additional charges are forthcoming, and the investigation into the burglaries is ongoing, with additional arrests anticipated.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

