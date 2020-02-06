Sheriff's Office arrests Wisconsin Dells woman who didn't return to jail

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Huber inmate who didn’t return to jail from work release Sunday.
Authorities took Selina Rae Littlewolf into custody Wednesday, Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a news release.
Littlewolf was supposed to return to Columbia County Jail from work at 1 a.m. Sunday.
Littlewolf, Wisconsin Dells, is serving a 10-month sentence until July 18 on charges of driving while intoxicated, operating after revocation of driver’s license and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.