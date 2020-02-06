You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sheriff's Office arrests Wisconsin Dells woman who didn't return to jail
0 comments
breaking top story

Sheriff's Office arrests Wisconsin Dells woman who didn't return to jail

{{featured_button_text}}

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Huber inmate who didn’t return to jail from work release Sunday.

Authorities took Selina Rae Littlewolf into custody Wednesday, Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a news release.

Littlewolf was supposed to return to Columbia County Jail from work at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Littlewolf, Wisconsin Dells, is serving a 10-month sentence until July 18 on charges of driving while intoxicated, operating after revocation of driver’s license and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Selina Rae Littlewolf 020520 (copy)

Littlewolf 

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News