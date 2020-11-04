SHOP: Beaver Dam Library Board encourages remote use: Options support COVID safety (copy)

Libraries are an essential part of Wisconsin communities, so creating conditions for safe use during the COVID 19 pandemic remains critical, according to the Beaver Dam Community Library Board.
“As your advocate, library board members take their role in maintaining the safety of library visitors and staff very seriously,” said Library Board President Jim Flynn. “While library doors remain open, at this time of increased COVID-19 community spread we encourage use of our library mailbox, digital and remote services.”
The library mailbox system was launched in 1971, when it had nothing to do with a pandemic. Its purpose then was getting books out to those who lived in remote locations or who had health conditions preventing them from visiting in person. Now that COVID 19 has arrived it seems a good fit for avoiding close contact inside the library, and for offering a service which some might prefer to utilize during times when social interacting and safety precautions have become the norm.
“We decided it was a good option here as it provided contact-free service that was a safe option for our patrons and staff,” said Library Director Sue Mevis. “That’s the route we chose and it has really taken off. People just love getting packages in the mail, like they do from Amazon and other sources. Entire families now participate.”
Patrons who signed up for the service – and can sign up now — can browse the library’s online catalog, request their choices, and will receive those items through the United States mail. Items may be kept for 28 days, and may be renewed twice if no one is waiting for them. Items may be returned to the library’s drop-off in Beaver Dam when time has run out.
Support Local Journalism
Many items are available including books for children through adults, audio books, large print books, digital video discs and compact discs. Magazines and game tablets cannot be sent out in the mail, as restricted by library rate guidelines.
The need is there, even when the library is open.
“It was a valuable outreach to the community during our closure time, but even after we opened on June 15 there are still people who are hesitant to go out,” said Streich. “Many people are frightened to linger and look in the library, so this will give them the access that they want without posing any danger.”
“This will especially be good for disabled and handicapped patrons,” said Mevis. “Up until recently we were using volunteers to deliver items to those patrons, but it is getting harder and harder to find those people. Now we’ve decided to continue giving access to our collection, either digitally, in person, or by mail.”
“We really want people to reach out to us so we can keep the love of reading and other entertainment going for all our patrons,” said Streich. “A lot of people are telling their friends about it, so word is still getting around about how well it works.”.
“When you visit, we ask that you keep your visits brief, wear a mask, social distance, wash hands, and avoid gathering in groups,” said Flynn. “Prolonged social interaction is strongly discouraged. In and out, grab and go, may seem like catchphrases but have very serious ramifications in terms of keeping you and our library employees safer.”
For more information on remote services contact the information desk at (920) 887-4631, extension 108 or visit the library website at www.cityofbeaverdam.com/library.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.