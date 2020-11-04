SHOP: Beaver Dam Library Board encourages remote use: Options support COVID safety (copy)

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many items are available including books for children through adults, audio books, large print books, digital video discs and compact discs. Magazines and game tablets cannot be sent out in the mail, as restricted by library rate guidelines.

The need is there, even when the library is open.

“It was a valuable outreach to the community during our closure time, but even after we opened on June 15 there are still people who are hesitant to go out,” said Streich. “Many people are frightened to linger and look in the library, so this will give them the access that they want without posing any danger.”

“This will especially be good for disabled and handicapped patrons,” said Mevis. “Up until recently we were using volunteers to deliver items to those patrons, but it is getting harder and harder to find those people. Now we’ve decided to continue giving access to our collection, either digitally, in person, or by mail.”

“We really want people to reach out to us so we can keep the love of reading and other entertainment going for all our patrons,” said Streich. “A lot of people are telling their friends about it, so word is still getting around about how well it works.”.