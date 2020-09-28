SHOP: PAVE asks for Beaver Dam community support; hang purple lights for domestic violence awareness (copy)

PAVE started a campaign spreading awareness of domestic violence by having community members light porches or windows in purple — supporting survivors of and remembering those lost to domestic violence.

Ashley Welak, the executive director at PAVE or Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate, said the group wanted to abide with COVID-19 restrictions while spreading awareness about domestic abuse during October, which is domestic violence awareness month.

Dodge County law enforcement agencies partner with PAVE to implement the Lethality Assessment Program (LAP) to ensure services for those at the highest risk for homicides. During domestic incidents, the officers can assess a situation and put them in contact with PAVE for additional help.

“We had 138 of those calls alone in 2019,” Welak said.

In 2020, there have been 98 LAP calls, Welak said.

Wisconsin had 72 people die as the result of domestic abuse in 2019, Welak said. That is compared to 48 people the year before.

“It went up drastically,” Welak said.

