SHOP: PAVE asks for Beaver Dam community support; hang purple lights for domestic violence awareness (copy)

PAVE started a campaign spreading awareness of domestic violence by having community members light porches or windows in purple — supporting survivors of and remembering those lost to domestic violence.
Ashley Welak, the executive director at PAVE or Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate, said the group wanted to abide with COVID-19 restrictions while spreading awareness about domestic abuse during October, which is domestic violence awareness month.
Dodge County law enforcement agencies partner with PAVE to implement the Lethality Assessment Program (LAP) to ensure services for those at the highest risk for homicides. During domestic incidents, the officers can assess a situation and put them in contact with PAVE for additional help.
“We had 138 of those calls alone in 2019,” Welak said.
In 2020, there have been 98 LAP calls, Welak said.
Wisconsin had 72 people die as the result of domestic abuse in 2019, Welak said. That is compared to 48 people the year before.
“It went up drastically,” Welak said.
Beaver Dam had its first domestic homicide in at least 30 years in 2019 when Ulisses Medina Espinosa, who is scheduled to go to trial in January, allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife Stacia Hollinshead. Welak said it was not the only time people were at risk of domestic homicide.
COVID-19 did slow down the amount of people using PAVE as a shelter, but for the last month and a half it has been full with people leaving domestic abuse situations, Welak said.
Since Jan. 1, PAVE has had 1,196 crisis calls. In 2019, there were 1,308.
PAVE received a $500 grant for lights and are providing them to donors and others who are interested. Welak said they go well with Halloween decorations and are also sold in area stores.
Sarah Saverino, family advocacy team leader at PAVE, said the purple light bulbs or string of lights can be displayed as well as doing family friendly activities.
“As a family, paint a pumpkin purple or put purple hearts in your window,” Saverino said.
Welak said many downtown businesses, including Beaver Dam Police Department, have already started decorating in purple.
Anyone in need of the lights can contact PAVE at 887-3810.
