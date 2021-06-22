Shoreline garden tour is Saturday

The Dodge County Alliance for Healthy Soil - Healthy Water is sponsoring a free garden tour of waterfront gardens on Fox Lake and Beaver Dam Lake on Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The garden tour will start at the Fox Lake Town Park on Blackhawk Trail. The self-led driving tour will begin after a brief presentation/tour and will take place rain or shine. Buffer gardens, rain gardens and other shoreline practices will be shown. The garden tour will feature six gardens along the shores of Fox Lake and Beaver Dam Lake.

“This is a unique opportunity to visit shoreline gardens whose property owners are striving to improve water quality, shore stabilization and fish/wildlife habitat,” said Colleen Crane of the Dodge County Alliance. “Visitors will learn how simple shoreline landscaping practices can improve our lakes and waterways.”

RSVPs are requested in order to plan routing. To respond call or text 630.997.2810.