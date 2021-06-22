Shoreline garden tour is Saturday

The Dodge County Alliance for Healthy Soil - Healthy Water is sponsoring a free garden tour of waterfront gardens on Fox Lake and Beaver Dam Lake on Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The garden tour will start at the Fox Lake Town Park on Blackhawk Trail. The self-led driving tour will begin after a brief presentation/tour and will take place rain or shine. Buffer gardens, rain gardens and other shoreline practices will be shown. The garden tour will feature six gardens along the shores of Fox Lake and Beaver Dam Lake.
“This is a unique opportunity to visit shoreline gardens whose property owners are striving to improve water quality, shore stabilization and fish/wildlife habitat,” said Colleen Crane of the Dodge County Alliance. “Visitors will learn how simple shoreline landscaping practices can improve our lakes and waterways.”
RSVPs are requested in order to plan routing. To respond call or text 630.997.2810.
The Dodge County Alliance for Healthy Soil - Healthy Water Dodge County is home to over 21,000 acres of surface water comprising of 31 lakes and ponds and 50 rivers and streams. These waterways are a reflection of the surrounding watershed, including agricultural and residential lands. Treatment of these lands directly impacts the water quality which influences the fish and wildlife habitat as well as recreational and aesthetic appreciation.
“The Dodge County Alliance for Healthy Soil – Healthy Water was formed five years ago,” said Crane. “During those five years, the Alliance has generated interest not only statewide, but nationally and is an example of innovation. Members of conservation agriculture, the DNR, Dodge County Land Water Conservation, UW-Extension, and lake associations/districts meet monthly to work together to increase soil health and water quality.”
The mission of the Dodge County Alliance for Healthy Soil – Healthy Water is to build a community dedicated to soil and water health. Communicating between farmers, lake property owners, and government agencies, the Alliance works to effect change for healthy soil and healthy water, provide education, support projects, foster community partnerships, and build relationships while promoting Dodge County successes.
For more information visit www.HealthySoilHealthyWater.org.