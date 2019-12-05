MAYVILLE — The city of Mayville's policy over hunting on city land could be changed in the future.
Officials recently had a request from a hunter to allow him to bow hunt on property owned by the city. The area, south of Slag Road and East of County Road V, includes the river, marshland and some farmland leased out. It's away from any buildings or walking trails.
The city's public safety committee did not recommend allowing hunting on city-owned land in 2020, but officials thought it would be a good idea to look at Mayville's policy on the issue in the future, thinking there could be a possibility for a permit system or an auction system.
"I guess the question is how inclusive is it going to be? Are we going to allow one person to hunt and give them permission or are we going to allow everyone?" said Police Lt. Ryan Toellner. "I'm sure it's safe for the one person or two people out there, but I guess... on public land you could have 50, 60 people out there at one time, and it doesn't do anyone any good."
Under city code, bow hunting is permitted within city limits as long as someone follows the correct rules and regulations. However, it is not allowed on land owned or leased by the city, unless the Common Council or the parks director allows it in writing.
Mayor Rob Boelk said under the existing ordinance language if there is a point in the future where the deer herd gets out of control, then people could hunt on city land with special approval. Officials said there is not an issue with the deer herd right now.
Common Council member Bob Smith said he has 60 acres of property within the city limits and people have approached him about hunting on it.
"That gets to be an issue of who has the rights, exclusive rights, and they all show up at the same time," he said. "Meanwhile, I've got dogs running around. I can see where that would be an issue on public land."
Council member Gene Frings said the city could set limits on who is hunting, when they are hunting and how many people could hunt on the land.
Mayor Rob Boelk said he didn't think the city was at the point to make any changes right now, but another option in the future could be auctioning off the rights to hunt on city-owned land.
