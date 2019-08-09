The plan was hatched: A born-and-raised Beaver Dam brewer would come home to surprise his sister, try her beer and brew a new batch with her.
Jeff Rosenmeier conjured up the plan about two months ago to come home and see Sarah Ferree, one of the brewers at Ooga Brewing Co., which opened a few weeks ago at 301 S. Spring St.
It also happens to be the weekend of his 30-year high school class reunion.
Rosenmeier, who opened his own brewery called Lovibonds in Henley-on-Thames, England, in 2005, gets the credit, or maybe the blame for Feree's brewing career.
"It's all his fault," Ferree said. "When he left to move to England, he left his home brew beer (equipment) at my parents' house. My dad and I played with it a bit a few times. He was just cleaning out the basement and he was just like, 'I don't want this crap in here anymore,' and I'm like, 'don't throw it away! I'll take it.'"
Ferree said it snowballed from there, going from making beer on the stove with extract to the full works. His gateway into the more craft side of things was his friend's home brew, while hers was bowling and drinking beer together.
Rosenmeier moved to England 23 years ago as a software engineer.
"The whole time I had been home brewing," he said. "I decided to finally give up the computer game and start a brewery."
Rosenmeier's visit come with an addition to Ooga's menu: a "proper German Oktoberfest" that he's been working on while he's here. Ferree said the Oktoberfest will ferment at a cooler temperature than usual and take about a month to come together, compared to the usual 10-14 days for other beers.
Ooga Brewing Company was opened in June by Jim and Ruth Metz of Beaver Dam. Ferree ended up brewing there after a friend who knew the Metzes referred her to them. Ferree brews with Jeff Scanlan, who started the Sun Prairie Wort Hogs home brew club, and is known to belt out a tune or two while working in Ooga's back room.
"It takes a lot of good music to brew beer," Rosenmeier said.
Sarah and Jeff both said going from home hobby to legit business comes with a steep learning curve, and it can screw up the hobby. Feree said brewing professionally requires long days, hard work and time away from her family.
"All the processes are pretty similar, but it's just the scale of it," Ferree said. "I'm no longer on a three-tier gravity system. It's pumps and hoses. It's kind of cool though to see something that you've created and seeing a lot of people enjoying it."
Rosenmeier also appreciates the customer interaction.
"The beautiful thing about this is you're not just selling beers to bars," Rosenmeier said. "You get to talk to somebody about what they think."
Ferree said Ooga's goal right now is to "keep up with the demand of all the thirsty people in Beaver Dam who are drinking all the beer in our tap room," before eventually being able to distribute to other taverns and restaurants in the area. Another plan is in place to have a chicken restaurant open across the street that would serve people at Ooga.
"Beaver Dam has been incredibility supportive of us," she said. "People that stop in just out of the blue from other cities, saying they found us on Google Maps searching breweries, they just pop in. It's crazy."
Of the beers on tap, Ferree said she is partial to Don't Call Me Amber (an American Amber beer) and the Rocket Slide. Rosenmeier said he's tried them all, and also likes the Amber because it's the type of beer he likes to drink, as opposed to an IPA, because he has more of the British mentality of being able to drink a lot and still ride his bike afterwards.
"For a new brewery, they've nailed the beers straight out of the gate," he said.
