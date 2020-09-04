Sign of revitalization: Downtown building to reopen as sign and craft store

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A sign shop at 219 Front St. has led to revitilization of another storefront in downtown Beaver Dam.

The latest in several new businesses, “Signs by Rob,” is shooting for an Oct. 1 opening date. It will feature exactly what its title says, and a selection of consigned arts and crafts.

The owners are Rob and Vicky Orth. Vicky grew up in Beaver Dam and moved to Mineral Point after meeting Rob online and eventually marrying him.

Rob had a successful career as an engineer for Cummins Mission Solutions before health issues forced him into semi-retirement. Eventually they purchased a hobby farm in the town of Westford, where Rob starting making signs. As his vision worsened he turned to lasers, and now uses that technology to create signs that feature clever sayings, gags and even the Lord’s Prayer. He also does custom order work.

“I started routing signs by hand about 10 years ago,” said Rob. “I sold them at craft shows and on eBay. Now I use a CO2 laser that can create anything I can load into a program. My daughter-in-law paints some of them for me and does a great job with that.”

The idea of opening a store came about five years ago.