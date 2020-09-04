Sign of revitalization: Downtown building to reopen as sign and craft store

A sign shop at 219 Front St. has led to revitilization of another storefront in downtown Beaver Dam.
The latest in several new businesses, “Signs by Rob,” is shooting for an Oct. 1 opening date. It will feature exactly what its title says, and a selection of consigned arts and crafts.
The owners are Rob and Vicky Orth. Vicky grew up in Beaver Dam and moved to Mineral Point after meeting Rob online and eventually marrying him.
Rob had a successful career as an engineer for Cummins Mission Solutions before health issues forced him into semi-retirement. Eventually they purchased a hobby farm in the town of Westford, where Rob starting making signs. As his vision worsened he turned to lasers, and now uses that technology to create signs that feature clever sayings, gags and even the Lord’s Prayer. He also does custom order work.
“I started routing signs by hand about 10 years ago,” said Rob. “I sold them at craft shows and on eBay. Now I use a CO2 laser that can create anything I can load into a program. My daughter-in-law paints some of them for me and does a great job with that.”
The idea of opening a store came about five years ago.
“I figured if I was making them to sell online I may as well have a retail store,” said Rob. “That way I can have all my equipment in one location, unlike at the farm where I have the lasers in the basement and the materials and other equipment in several outbuildings. At home I buy the lumber, make the sign blanks and seal the backs, laser them and seal the fronts. When I’m here I can do the work, man the shop and hopefully recoup the money that we put into repairing the building.”
“It’s more about therapy and keeping busy than making money,” Vicky added.
The couple had been looking at downtown retail spaces in Beaver Dam for a year or two, when they finally came across the building at 219 Front St.
"We weren’t very optimistic about this property but eventually we decided that it was the best of all the options we had seen," Vicky said.
The building was once The Last Round-Up Tavern and then Dan & Sugar Weijola’s Mystic Inn. Most recently it was the Chief’s Inlet store, a Mexican bakery and Studio Paramour (a pole dancing exercise studio).
Time had not been kind to the property, which had been severely damaged by a leaking roof.
When the Oths came along a spray foam roof was finally sealed to prevent further water infiltration.
A photo of the first floor shows a spaghetti-like tangle of wires that had been capped and added to — all concealed above a dropped ceiling. Rob, family members and licensed contractors all took turns sorting it out and insuring that jobs were completed safely and properly.
“If it didn’t require a licensed contractor we did it ourselves to keep costs down,” said Vicky. “Luckily Rob has a lot of experience with home repairs and flipping houses, so that helped us a lot.”
A new bathroom was installed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, and plans are being considered to provide handicap access from the front of the store, which now has an awkward step-up from the sidewalk.
Rob guesses that they easily spent more than they paid for the building in repairs.
Eventually all of the sign-making equipment will be moved to the basement of the building and the first floor will serve as shop space. A second floor apartment made the building more attractive as an investment.
Work continues throughout the property with everything brightened, cleaned and updated. In addition to the first floor retail area and the basement shop, there is plenty of room in the back for Vicky’s office. (She also works for Alsum Produce, is clerk for the town of Westford and volunteers as her church’s treasurer).
Ideas for Rob’s signs come from a lot of sources.
“Our daughter comes up with a lot of ideas,” said Rob. “I also get ideas from other sellers and use them as stock signs.”
“Everybody has ideas,” said Vicky. “There’s no limit to what you can put on a sign. It just depends on whether it’s tactful or not.”
“We try not to do anything that’s vulgar, although sometimes a customer requests something that gets a little close,” said Rob. “We try to be as family-friendly as possible.”
Vendors are also being sought to fill the large floor space.
“We are looking for a select few people who have unique items that they make to fill the pace that is not occupied by my signs,” said Rob.
“We want to have more variety in what we’re selling so people who aren’t necessarily looking for a sign can find something to purchase,” said Vicky. “Shoppers might see jewelry, or they might see quilts, or whatever else might come along.”
“We’d like it to be unique and something that people make,” said Rob. “I think there are a lot of people out there who are looking to sell things like that and will enjoy the opportunity to set up here.”
“We’ve done the hard part by setting up the store, and hope they’ll want to take advantage of our opportunity,” said Vicky. “We’ll work to make it affordable for them so they can make a profit as well.”
An Oct. 1 opening is anticipated. Hours have not yet been set.
“We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but we think people will like what we have to offer here when we officially open,” said Rob.
“The purpose is to keep Rob occupied and motivated in his retirement,” said Vicky. “He likes to keep busy, and this store will certainly help us both as far as that goes.”
For more information email signsbyrob@yahoo.com, search signsmadebyrob on Facebook or call (920) 557-1147.
