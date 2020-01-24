Signature fare: Bella Goose Coffee provides a new take on classic cafe food

As gluten intolerance and celiac disease receive more and more awareness in public discourse, Bella Goose Coffee in the Dells gives gluten-free food a twist.

Founded in 2013 by Jay Heesch, Bella Goose sets out to be a more homespun type of cafe. According to manager Ali Heesch, daughter-in-law of founder Jay, the cafe provides plenty of homemade pastries in its display case. One of their main features is the gluten-free scones, which Heesch said were built from the ground up with the cafe.

“My mother-in-law, who’s a professionally trained pastry chef, she invented the recipe,” Heesch said. “We set out to create all of the food we do here, we really looked at how to create a fun, unique food menu that would be made from scratch, with as fresh ingredients as possible.”

According to Heesch, the goal was to create a menu that had a healthful kick while still tasting good. Many members of her family have gluten sensitivities, and she noted that more people are looking for gluten-free options at restaurants.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But at first, her mother-in-law, pastry chef Denise Heesch, was not entirely on board with the idea.