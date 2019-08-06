LOGANVILLE — Owner Shannon Howell combines passed down family recipes with techniques learned from previous experience into the menu at Aunt Ozie’s Cafe.
All the food contains a diversity of items using traditional recipes with fresh, pure ingredients. The sausage is a generations old, passed down family recipe. The pizza sauce, salsa and salad dressings are all homemade. Howell uses fresh produce from local farms and even her own garden. The 21 different pies are made with a pure lard crust and 100% fruit.
“Everything is very work intensive and people appreciate that and we use real pure ingredients,” Howell said.
Howell said the blueberry pancakes is the most popular item that attracts people to the over century old building on Main Street in Loganville. Made fresh every morning, the recipe contains wild blueberry’s from Maine. The batter is made with pure butter, pure buttermilk and a high-grade flour. The pancakes are made to order on a grill.
A short stack of blueberry pancakes is $5.95. Customers can also choose the Aunt Jo Jo’s special, named after her mother where Howell received the recipe. The special comes with three blueberry pancakes, a side of double smoked bacon and two eggs made to the customers liking for $8.95. Breakfast is served all day.
Paige Noden, who lives in Reedsburg and works at Aunt Ozie’s, said eating the pancakes are reminiscent of times when she made pancakes with her mother when she was little.
“They really warm and inviting,” Noden said.
Noden said it doesn’t matter what one orders off the menu, all of it is comfort food.
“You can tell it’s all made with love and homemade and when you come here you feel at home,” Noden said.
Howell said the El Caliente omelet made with chicken breast, homemade salsa and secret seasoning is another popular breakfast item along with biscuits and gravy. Friday night fish fry is another popular item. She said the fish contains a secret batter recipe with choices of fried or baked fresh Wild Caught Atlantic Cod, Wild Caught Icelandic Haddock, Jumbo Shrimp and the Poor Man’s Lobster. The walnut bourbon pie is also popular.
Running a restaurant is in Howell’s blood. Her grandmother, Anna, was a Swedish chef, ran supper clubs. Howell said her grandmother was so secret with her recipes she didn’t even write them down. So a lot of what Howell knows about the recipes came from watching her grandmother cook during her youth, she said. Howell was also trained under a French chef during her youth and managed Italian and Mexican restaurants.
Aunt Ozie’s is open Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
