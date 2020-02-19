Signature Fare: Bobbers Island Grill keeps it traditional with Jamaican jerk

If you ask Marcy Morris what theme her restaurant inspires, she has one common theme: vacation.
Morris, who co-owns Bobbers Island Grill alongside her husband Jeff, looks to bring a different kind of vacation destination for visitors and residents alike in the Dells. The decor of Bobbers is bedecked with beaches, palm trees and many other signifiers of a Caribbean getaway.
The theming extends to the food as well. Morris considers Bobbers’ jerk dishes to be the restaurant’s calling card, as they’ve been with the couple since the beginning. This is the 20th anniversary of Marcy and Jeff heading up Caribbean restaurants together, and their 10th year as the owners of Bobbers.
“They’re a recipe from Jamaica, we’ve been doing it for 20 years,” Marcy Morris said. “We make jerk pork, jerk chicken and jerk whitefish. It’s sweet and spicy.”
Contrary to their name, the jerk dishes bear no resemblance to jerky, and definitely won’t be dry when you bite into it. According to Marcy, the kitchen staff slow-roasts the meat for four to six hours before serving, instilling that unique melt-in-your-mouth tenderness that can’t be achieved through faster cooking.
The “jerk” in jerk pork comes from the seasoning mix used in the meat, the recipe for which Marcy keeps secret. It’s brought her success in the past, hence why the recipe remains as it was in 2000 when she and Jeff first entered the restaurant business.
Some accounts date Jamaican jerk pork as far back as the late 17th century, as the preferred method of escaped African slaves taking refuge on the island.
Bobbers does not stick exclusively to the Caribbean for the flavor profile of the dish. The jerk pork comes with sides of greens cooked with bok choy, mango chutney and jasmine rice. Customers can also get the tender, slow-roasted pork mixed in with their nachos, pizza or sampled alongside the jerked chicken or whitefish.