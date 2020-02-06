Signature Fare: Branding Iron Roadhouse burger brings local taste

LIME RIDGE – Owner Lisa Buttonow said the Branding Iron Roadhouse is all about the local beef for its burgers.
Buttonow said the beef cattle are raised about a mile and a half from the Lime Ridge restaurant, on her partner Steve Fearing’s farm, and butchered at a facility in Baraboo and Richland Center. She said the whole animal is double ground to create a mix of flavors from sirloin to chuck, she said.
“It gives it a delicious flavor,” Buttonow said.
She said the restaurant’s most popular burger is the eponymous The Branding Iron Roadhouse, a burger topped with hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and caramelized onions. The Fire Brand burger is the second most popular, topped with caramelized onions, homemade chipotle mayonnaise sauce and Carr Valley Cheese’s wild fire blue cheese.
Buttonow said the popularity between both burgers is split 50/50 because it appeals two different types of audiences.
“Some people want the blue cheese flavor and others are not so blue cheesy,” she said. “It’s a love or hate kind of thing.”
She said almost everything served at the Lime Ridge restaurant is sourced from a regional or locally owned farm or business. The cheese comes from Carr Valley Cheese, vegetables comes from farms such as Orange Cat Community Farms and Dandelion Ridge and jams and jellies from Buckwild Ranch, she said.
She said all the burgers are cooked to order to the customers liking and sprinkled with a 10 spice secret rub before placed on a charcoal grill. The buns are toasted in an oven, she said. Lettuce tomato and onion are served on request at no additional charge and additional condiments are available upon request, she said.
Customers can choose other toppings for an additional change, like sautéed mushrooms, double bacon and deep fried banana peppers, she said. Buttonow also makes another topping called the rangler with two pieces of American cheese, deep fried banana peppers and chipotle mayonnaise. The barbed wire is chipotle cranberry cheese sauce, fried onion frizzles and jalapeno jam.
Yuba residents Ray and Sandy Martinek, who are regular customers of the Branding Iron Roadhouse, said the burgers are one of their favorite items on the menu.
"It's juicy, just very flavorful," Sandy Martinek said.
Cost for a Branding Iron Burger is $7 while the Fire Brand is $6.95. She said customer can choose from an a la carte menu of cottage fries for $2.25, sweet potato fries for $4 or an appetizer for additional cost. A deep fried specialty dish is the cheese rounds, golf ball sized day old cheddar cheese curds dipped in the same recipe for its Friday night fish fry and fried until golden brown. The dish is $9 for six curds, she said.
“They are just so gooey and cheesy,” Buttonow said, adding regular cheese curds are also on the menu.
The restaurants wood fired oven pizzas made with Neapolitan style homemade dough with flour, yeast, wine and locally grown honey are also popular, she said. While some wood fired pizzas are seasonal, with creations like balsamic chicken with avocado, customers can also order regular toppings such as sausage and pepperoni, she said.
Wood fired pizzas are served on the first and third Wednesday of the month.
The Branding Iron Roadhouse is open from Noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Additional information can be found by calling the restaurant by phone at 608-986-2807, email brandingironrh@gmail.com, or visit the restaurants website or Facebook page.
