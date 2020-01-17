Signature Fare: Dells High Rock Cafe spruces up a classic with its All-American meatloaf

Although he tries to keep his menu varied so diners never run out of options, High Rock co-owner Wade Bernander is always willing to keep a perpetual favorite on the menu.

The All-American, High Rock Cafe’s take on the diner classic meatloaf, is not a meal to be taken lightly. The slice of house-made meatloaf sits atop a scoop of High Rock’s mashed potatoes, freshly seared seasonal vegetables and a demi-glace gravy. The whole thing is topped off with the restaurant’s “big kid” mac and cheese.

According to Bernander, High Rock rotates its entree menu seasonally, providing a wide variety of main courses. But the All-American is one of three dishes that has been on the menu since High Rock’s birth in 2004, and Bernander doesn’t want to throw off one of his top sellers.

“This is just one of those classics that we haven’t been able to take away because there’s too much demand for it,” Bernander said. “We’re putting a lot of labor and heard into this one.”

The meatloaf, that Bernander, co-owner Justin Draper and the High Rock kitchen staff build from scratch, is constructed principally of ground top roast beef and bacon. The High Rock team also adds cheddar cheese from Green Bay into the mix, adding an element of richness to the loaf.

