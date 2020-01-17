Signature Fare: Dells High Rock Cafe spruces up a classic with its All-American meatloaf

Although he tries to keep his menu varied so diners never run out of options, High Rock co-owner Wade Bernander is always willing to keep a perpetual favorite on the menu.
The All-American, High Rock Cafe’s take on the diner classic meatloaf, is not a meal to be taken lightly. The slice of house-made meatloaf sits atop a scoop of High Rock’s mashed potatoes, freshly seared seasonal vegetables and a demi-glace gravy. The whole thing is topped off with the restaurant’s “big kid” mac and cheese.
According to Bernander, High Rock rotates its entree menu seasonally, providing a wide variety of main courses. But the All-American is one of three dishes that has been on the menu since High Rock’s birth in 2004, and Bernander doesn’t want to throw off one of his top sellers.
“This is just one of those classics that we haven’t been able to take away because there’s too much demand for it,” Bernander said. “We’re putting a lot of labor and heard into this one.”
The meatloaf, that Bernander, co-owner Justin Draper and the High Rock kitchen staff build from scratch, is constructed principally of ground top roast beef and bacon. The High Rock team also adds cheddar cheese from Green Bay into the mix, adding an element of richness to the loaf.
You have free articles remaining.
Bernander calls the All-American “a man’s dish." The skillet’s worth of mac and cheese Bernander covers the meatloaf in is listed as its own main course elsewhere on the menu, and the scoop of garlic mashed potatoes isn’t exactly a light portion size either.
That doesn’t stop High Rock customers from indulging. The restaurant just launched a weekend brunch menu, so the restaurant opens up at 9 a.m. The staff crafted dishes for brunch, but customers still have access to the full menu. To Bernander’s surprise, they stuck to the old favorite.
“We do this brunch menu from 9 to 2, well I got people ordering the All-American at 9:30 in the morning,” Bernander said. “You guys are crazy, you’re going to be sleeping right through lunch.”
The big kid mac and cheese, as the High Rock menu terms it, is a relatively straightforward blend; mixing primarily cheddar and heavy cream with a dash of American cheese. But when incorporated into the All-American, it provides another layer of richness to the dish.
Bernander takes great pride in how his restaurant elevates simple ingredients to something more than the sum of their parts when combined in one dish. His big secret? Salt and pepper, and knowing when to add it in.
“It’s important to season in layers, because each product deserves to get its full value of flavor coming out,” Bernander said. “As to not overdo it, that’s something you learn over time… but it’s important, rather than just put everything together and seasoning all at the end, you’re going to get a different product.”
The All-American is available at High Rock Cafe on Broadway seven days a week, including during brunch on weekends.