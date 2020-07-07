Signature Fare: Dells staple Pizza Villa provides accessible, classic Italian cuisine

The Dells has no shortage of options for quality Italian food. But for a cozy venue that focuses on perfecting that classic taste, look no further than Pizza Villa just off Broadway.
Tucked away just off the main strip, the longtime Dells mainstay markets itself as “unassuming,” but does not skimp on its commitment to quality flavor. Its signature dish, the Villa Special Pizza packs a punch with classic Italian flavors.
Loaded with Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, green olives and onions, the Villa Special is a perennial customer favorite. According to manager Miroslav Karov, the combination of house-made thin crust and the heap of toppings keeps the special popular among customers.
“Especially the walk-up people, they like the thin crust,” Karov said. “Our Pizza Villa special has pretty much everything on it… and people absolutely love it.”
Karov and his staff make the dough from scratch daily, hand-tossing it in the classic Italian style, he said. A Bulgarian native who came to the Dells on the J-1 worker program, Karov said Pizza Villa’s creations compare favorably to what he’s used to back home.
While Bulgarians enjoy pizza of their own, topping pies with ingredients not often seen in the States, Karov enjoys American pizzas because of their commitment to loading the crust up with flavors.
“I’ll be honest with you, American pizza, it tastes like the Italian recipe,” Karov said. “Every year I go back (to Bulgaria) once or twice a year, and when I go back I go to the pizza places, so I do the comparison. And the American pizza style, we’re better than the Bulgarians. Maybe the dough, maybe the cheese… in America we put way more cheese and more toppings.”
While Pizza Villa offers a diverse menu, ranging from pasta to burgers and fries, the pizza is front and center. While the thin crust is the most popular, the menu also offers up pan-style pizzas for those hunting for a more robust crust. The full menu is available at pizzavillawisconsindells.com.
