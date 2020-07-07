Signature Fare: Dells staple Pizza Villa provides accessible, classic Italian cuisine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dells has no shortage of options for quality Italian food. But for a cozy venue that focuses on perfecting that classic taste, look no further than Pizza Villa just off Broadway.

Tucked away just off the main strip, the longtime Dells mainstay markets itself as “unassuming,” but does not skimp on its commitment to quality flavor. Its signature dish, the Villa Special Pizza packs a punch with classic Italian flavors.

Loaded with Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, green olives and onions, the Villa Special is a perennial customer favorite. According to manager Miroslav Karov, the combination of house-made thin crust and the heap of toppings keeps the special popular among customers.

“Especially the walk-up people, they like the thin crust,” Karov said. “Our Pizza Villa special has pretty much everything on it… and people absolutely love it.”

Karov and his staff make the dough from scratch daily, hand-tossing it in the classic Italian style, he said. A Bulgarian native who came to the Dells on the J-1 worker program, Karov said Pizza Villa’s creations compare favorably to what he’s used to back home.