SIGNATURE FARE: Homemade pizza a specialty at Grind Bar and Grill
SIGNATURE FARE: Homemade pizza a specialty at Grind Bar and Grill

The restaurant located inside Brewster’s Lanes, The Grind Sports Bar and Grill, features many items from burgers and wings to sandwiches and seafood, but its most popular item is homemade pizza.

Julie Bill, 25 year owner of the restaurant, said the most common compliment customers say about the pizza is the top isn’t greasy, a practice that takes quality cheese from its distributor, Saputo.

The restaurant purchases its dough pre-made from a supplier and from there adds homemade sauce and fresh ingredients, supplied from other distributors. After spreading the sauce, cheese and ingredients, a little more cheese is added on top for quality and presentation, Bill said. The pie is cooked in a 500-degree conveyor belt oven for five minutes.

While customers can select their own ingredients to a pizza, the most popular request is the Bill Deluxe made with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives, she said.

“Like your normal deluxe but we put our name to it,” Bill said.

The deluxe comes in three different sizes, a 9 inch for $9.99, 12 inch for $13.99 and the 16-inch is $18.99, she said. Pizzas can be made for carry out or pre-made for home baking, she said.

Another popular pizza at The Grind Sports Bar and Grill is the meat lovers pizza, made with sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ham, she said. The restaurant recently rolled out a new menu featuring a “dump trump” pizza loaded with every topping in the kitchen from sausage and pepperoni to mushrooms, green olives and pineapple.

Bill said the restaurant decided to add the item to the menu based on customer requests.

“People were adding that stuff to their own pizzas anyway,” Bill said.

The Grind Sports Bar and Grill

Signature Fare: The Bill Deluxe

Address: 121 County Road H,. Reedsburg (located inside Brewster’s Lanes)

Cost: 9 inch for $9.99, 12 inch for $13.99 and the 16-inch is $18.99.

Hours: Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. until close. Earliest closed midnight to 2 a.m. during the week. Weekends at 2:30 a.m.

Info: Call Brewster’s Lanes 608-524-2276. Brewster’s Lanes Facebook page. Website – www.brewsterslanes.com.

