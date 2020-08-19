SIGNATURE FARE: Lumberjack combo a specialty breakfast at Reedsburg Family Restaurant

At the Reedsburg Family Restaurant, customers tend to gravitate towards the most important meal of the day.
While the skillets and waffles are some of the restaurant’s most popular breakfast dishes, cook Val Bon, son of owner Frank Bon, said the restaurant’s signature item for breakfast is it’s lumberjack combo.
Bon said the meal is popular because it is a new dish customers might try as well as a lighter breakfast option. At Reedsburg Family Restaurant, located at 1599 E. Main St., breakfast is served all day from the time the restaurant opens at 7 a.m.
The meal consists of a meat option from bacon, ham and sausage links or patties, a choice for a style of eggs or hash browns. Bon said the most popular part of the meal is the two pieces of cinnamon French toast, featuring bread the restaurant orders from a bakery in Missouri.
“You get a little bit of everything,” Bon said of the lumberjack combo.
The cinnamon bread is dipped in eggs and grilled on a flat top stove. Customers can choose to top the toast with fruit from strawberry’s, bananas and blueberry’s for no extra charge.
“They are sweet,” Bon said of the toasted cinnamon swirls, adding the restaurant will go through about four cases of it in a week. He said the restaurant sells loafs of the bread for $10.
Loganville resident Rod Pagel is a regular customer at the Reedsburg Family Restaurant, eating breakfast there about four times a week. He hasn’t tried the lumberjack combo but a regular item he orders is the banquet skillet with eggs, green peppers, and onions.
“It’s like a combo, like an omelette all in one,” he said.
Outside of breakfast, a popular item at the Reedsburg restaurant is the Chicago style gyro, cooked on a spit and shaved to order in pita bread and topped with tomatoes, onions and cucumbers. The gyro’s are also a popular to go item, Bon said.
The restaurant’s burgers and daily specials are also popular, along with the homemade meatloaf and lasagna. Different combinations can also be made for meals. Bon said the restaurant’s fish fry is also popular, which attracts people from Richland Center.
“It’s a family oriented menu,” Bon said. “We specialize in a little bit of everything.”
The Reedsburg Family Restaurant is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and Saturday. Its hours on Friday are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for its fish fry. More information on the restaurant is on its Facebook page, Reedsburg Family Restaurant and Lounge.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
