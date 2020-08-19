SIGNATURE FARE: Lumberjack combo a specialty breakfast at Reedsburg Family Restaurant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the Reedsburg Family Restaurant, customers tend to gravitate towards the most important meal of the day.

While the skillets and waffles are some of the restaurant’s most popular breakfast dishes, cook Val Bon, son of owner Frank Bon, said the restaurant’s signature item for breakfast is it’s lumberjack combo.

Bon said the meal is popular because it is a new dish customers might try as well as a lighter breakfast option. At Reedsburg Family Restaurant, located at 1599 E. Main St., breakfast is served all day from the time the restaurant opens at 7 a.m.

The meal consists of a meat option from bacon, ham and sausage links or patties, a choice for a style of eggs or hash browns. Bon said the most popular part of the meal is the two pieces of cinnamon French toast, featuring bread the restaurant orders from a bakery in Missouri.

“You get a little bit of everything,” Bon said of the lumberjack combo.

The cinnamon bread is dipped in eggs and grilled on a flat top stove. Customers can choose to top the toast with fruit from strawberry’s, bananas and blueberry’s for no extra charge.