While you may think the signature item at Marty’s Steakhouse is for dinner, it’s actually the omelets served for breakfast that keeps customers coming back to the Reedsburg restaurant on Viking Drive.
While the menu features a variety of items, including five different steaks along with shrimp, salmon and walleye, omelets are what owner Marty Koenecke said is the most popular item during the breakfast hours.
Gene and Patti Brecka of Reedsburg regularly order omelets at Marty’s Steakhouse. Both said they like the size of the omelets and the food is always hot.
“They’re good, they’re tasty, always fresh,” Patti said.
Koenecke said the most popular omelet is the western omelet made with eggs, cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions. Chef Dennis Behn steams the vegetables on the grill to create less grease in the dish.
The meal comes with toast and hash browns for $7.95. While other places serve similar dishes, Koenecke said the difference is the establishment’s friendly atmosphere, fair price and consistency.
Customers can order the omelet anyway they want, and are not limited to what is on the menu. The eggs are cooked on a flat top grill and can be mixed with different ingredients, like ham, green peppers, onions and cheese.
Another popular customer request is stuffing the omelet with left over prime rib from the restaurant’s Saturday night special. Left over ribeye is also popular, if available. Customers can request condiments, like sour cream, ketchup and salsa.
“You can order it anyway you like,” Koenecke, who has owned the restaurant for 25 years, said.
Another specialty item served everyday, and on the Sunday breakfast buffet, is homemade potato pancakes, made with shredded potato and eggs. Other popular breakfast items include eggs Benedict, pancakes and french toast.
“All our food is good,” Koenecke said. "It depends on what you like."
A favorite dish of Gene Brecka’s is the prime rib on Saturday night because of the tradition of a typical prime rib meal.
“It’s really good,” Gene said. “You get enough to eat for the price and the staff is really friendly.”
Marty’s Steakhouse is open seven days a week, from 6-11 a.m. for breakfast and 5 p.m. until closing for dinner.
