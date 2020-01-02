Signature Fare: Pine Cove Restaurant serving 'smashing good' burgers

Pine Cove Restaurant on Castle Rock Lake is staying open all winter and inviting burger lovers to try their “smashing good” take on the classic burger.

Owner and operator Aaron Cuyler tried more than 50 combinations of burgers prior to the restaurant opening before he settled on the current recipe.

“When we took over I knew what I wanted,” Cuyler said. “But I didn’t know how to do it. We went through endless tries before we found this one.”

The result is a half-pound double cheeseburger that has become an instant hit with patrons.

Cuyler begins by mixing the hamburger meat with a special blend of spices. He then separates the meat into quarter pound balls, which is then placed on the flat top grill and smashed into a thin patty.

“I actually had a welder weld me a special tool to smash the burger onto the grill,” Cuyler said. “It gets a nice crispy edge… and then we use another tool to keep that crispy edge and scrape all that seasoning into the burger.”