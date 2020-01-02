Signature Fare: Pine Cove Restaurant serving 'smashing good' burgers

Pine Cove Restaurant on Castle Rock Lake is staying open all winter and inviting burger lovers to try their “smashing good” take on the classic burger.
Owner and operator Aaron Cuyler tried more than 50 combinations of burgers prior to the restaurant opening before he settled on the current recipe.
“When we took over I knew what I wanted,” Cuyler said. “But I didn’t know how to do it. We went through endless tries before we found this one.”
The result is a half-pound double cheeseburger that has become an instant hit with patrons.
Cuyler begins by mixing the hamburger meat with a special blend of spices. He then separates the meat into quarter pound balls, which is then placed on the flat top grill and smashed into a thin patty.
“I actually had a welder weld me a special tool to smash the burger onto the grill,” Cuyler said. “It gets a nice crispy edge… and then we use another tool to keep that crispy edge and scrape all that seasoning into the burger.”
Once the meat is done cooking, he adds two slices of American cheese and places it on a buttered bun toasted on the flat top. The finished product is served with seasoned kettle chips, though substitutions of fries, battered onion rings, or Muenster cheese curds are also available.
“The original Smash Burger comes plain, but you can add whatever toppings you want,” Cuyler said. “We have some varieties, like the Bacon Smash and the Patty Smash, which is served on sourdough toast.”
Pine Cove’s unique method for cooking their burgers has a side benefit, in that customers never have to wait very long for their food.
“It’s by far our most popular item,” Cuyler said. “It’s really cool, especially in the summer months… they only take three and a half minutes to cook because they’re smashed thin.”
For Cuyler, what makes the burger so special is the simplicity.
“We try not to stray away too far, you can get too crazy,” Cuyler said. “That’s what makes it good, keeping it simple.”
