SIGNATURE FARE: Redstone La Valle’s North End Taverns known for tender pulled pork

LA VALLE – Redstone's North End Tavern is known for its smoked foods, mainly its pulled pork sandwiches, but the kicker on the signature sandwich is the homemade barbecue sauce and tender meat.

General Manager Joe Rastocan said the pork is smoked using cherry wood for 12 hours at a low and slow 225 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, rotating it every so often for an even cook. A basic dry rub is applied before the meat is inserted in the smoker, he said.

“It’s really tender,” Rastocan said. “We know it’s done when we can pull the bone that’s inside of it off.”

After the bone is taken out, the meat is cooled in the refrigerator overnight, then separated into half pound bags to make the restaurant’s different food items, like its flat breads, tacos and sandwiches. When an order is made for a sandwich, the pork is cooked on a flattop stove and splashed with barbecue sauce while its cooking for a “caramelized flavor."

The sandwich comes with French fries or deep fried chips, cole slaw and a side of barbecue sauce for $9.

Rastocan said the restaurant sells more pulled pork sandwiches than its burgers and believes it’s because of the barbecue sauce. The sauce is his mother Tracy’s recipe, infused with a mix of ingredients including ketchup, mustard, wine, beer, apple cider vinegar, salt, pepper and a “bunch of other spices.”

Rastocan said the restaurant smokes pork twice per week on Wednesday and Saturday, usually going through 50 pounds in the winter and 100 to 200 pounds in the summer. Tracy Rastocan, who also owns the restaurant, said customers like the pulled pork sandwich because of the fresh taste of the meat.

“Because we smoke pork every couple of days,” she said. “In the summer time, it’s always every day so it’s always fresh.”

Joe Rastocan said another popular sandwich is the smoked ribeye sandwich, with a ribeye roast smoked to medium rare, cooled, sliced in a meat slicer and cooked on a flattop stove with Swiss cheese and onions and served with au jus sauce on the side. Cost for the sandwich is $13 and comes with fries, he said. He said the establishment also smokes its own bacon, brisket and ribs.

Joe Rastocan said the kitchen at Redstone's North End Tavern is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Monday and Tuesday until April. The restaurant will open on Tuesdays in April, he said.

Redstone’s North End Tavern

Signature Fare: Pulled pork sandwich

Address: S593B La Valle Road,. La Valle

Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed on Monday and Tuesday until April. Open on Tuesdays in April.

Cost: $9. Served with French fries, cole slaw and a side of barbecue sauce

Info: Call Lake Redstone North End Tavern 608-985-7888. Lake Redstone North End Tavern Facebook page.

