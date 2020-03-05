SIGNATURE FARE: Redstone La Valle’s North End Taverns known for tender pulled pork

LA VALLE – Redstone's North End Tavern is known for its smoked foods, mainly its pulled pork sandwiches, but the kicker on the signature sandwich is the homemade barbecue sauce and tender meat.

General Manager Joe Rastocan said the pork is smoked using cherry wood for 12 hours at a low and slow 225 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, rotating it every so often for an even cook. A basic dry rub is applied before the meat is inserted in the smoker, he said.

“It’s really tender,” Rastocan said. “We know it’s done when we can pull the bone that’s inside of it off.”

After the bone is taken out, the meat is cooled in the refrigerator overnight, then separated into half pound bags to make the restaurant’s different food items, like its flat breads, tacos and sandwiches. When an order is made for a sandwich, the pork is cooked on a flattop stove and splashed with barbecue sauce while its cooking for a “caramelized flavor."

The sandwich comes with French fries or deep fried chips, cole slaw and a side of barbecue sauce for $9.

