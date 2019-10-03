Work at a restaurant long enough and you’ll probably get to know some of your regular customers. But if you work at a restaurant and connect like Sand Bar’s Nico Rosetti, you might just end up with a burger named after you.
Rosetti, an 11-year Sand Bar veteran, brought the Nico with her from her childhood in Phoenix, where she loved to participate in cooking competitions with her friends. According to Rosetti, the Nico was a high school creation during one such competition.
“I was a big nerd in high school, my friends and I would have cooking competitions like Iron Chef, and we called them food battles, it was Food Battle Barbecue,” Rosetti said. “It was all foods you’d eat at a barbecue, and it was essentially the burger I made.”
The Nico isn’t an exact recreation of the burger Rosetti made back in high school, but it isn’t far off. The main differences are that she marinated the initial burger in red wine, and the progenitor didn’t contain the bacon it does now.
Funnily enough, Rosetti herself is not a bacon fan, but concedes that “everyone loves bacon,” and so doesn’t have a problem with her namesake burger not entirely being to her taste.
Before it was an official menu item, Rosetti prepared the Nico for herself, and for customers on request. Within two years of her starting at Sand Bar, it was a menu fixture, and is now one of the most popular burgers at the popular Dells restaurant.
The burger itself consists of a patty, Pepper Jack cheese, sliced jalapeno, the aforementioned bacon and a slice of grilled onion. If you think that sounds spicy, you’re right. Rosetti grew into spice as she reached high school, and brings that across in her cooking.
“Everything I eat is spicy, I put cayenne pepper in or on everything,” Rosetti said.
In regard to this burger, Rosetti said the onion really compliments the spicy cheese and spicy peppers, providing a cooling sensation through all the heat and rich meat. It shows off how her palate has grown as she’s aged; as she puts it, she “didn’t know what spicy food was” for much of her childhood.
That is not a concern for Rosetti nowadays. Thankfully for her, she didn’t inherit her father’s propensity for an upset stomach when eating spicy food, otherwise her cayenne pepper bottle might have to go unused.
