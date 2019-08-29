Sauk City Family Restaurant has a unique twist on a breakfast favorite: French Toast.
One of the restaurant’s most popular items, Sauk City Family Restaurant co-owner Sam Aliju said the menu item was born from a suggestion by a baker friend.
Rather than using the typical, unseasoned bread, Sauk City Family Restaurant opts for cinnamon swirl bread. The spicy sweetness adds a new layer to the dish, which is often served with berries, bananas and whipped cream.
“This is what makes us different from the rest of them,” Aliju said. “The cinnamon French Toast is amazing… with blueberries, fresh bananas and whipped cream, (it’s) a very popular dish.”
Customers can even buy the cinnamon bread by the loaf to make the French Toast at home. Sauk City Family Restaurant staff will even walk customers through the recipe.
Because the dish can come with additional food, or not, the price varies from about $5 to $9.99.
“I like mine with milk and coffee,” Aliju said. “Every day I have that. I have two of them.”
Aliju said part of the popularity of the dish is it can pair with other breakfast foods and balance out the experience. Customers can have a meal, and desert.
One menu item almost always ordered with the French Toast is coffee. Sauk City Family Diner grinds their coffee beans in house for a fresher cup.
Aliju’s son and Sauk City Family Restaurant chef Armend Aliju said he used to drink coffee with sugar and flavored syrups, but started drinking it black once they got high quality coffee beans at the restaurant.
Armend’s preferred way to enjoy the French Toast is similarly unadorned. He likes the dish plain and simple with butter and syrup. “I feel like that’s how you get the best taste out of the cinnamon French Toast,” he said.
Sam Aliju likes the French Toast with a little colorful variety. He makes sure to add berries.
Customers can stop by the Sauk City Family Restaurant during business hours to try the French Toast for themselves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)