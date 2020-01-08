Signature Fare: The Monkburger brings back memories of the Dells of yesteryear

If you’re looking for a classic taste of the Dells, look no further than Monk’s on Broadway, with their original Monkburger.
Open since 1947 in the downtown Dells, Monk’s began as a family-owned diner run by Gustavus Adolph Heinecke and his wife Helen with only seven items on the menu. One of them was their quarter-pound cheeseburger, which lives on today as the Monkburger.
According to manager James Stark, the cheeseburger with fried onions listed on the menu today is the same recipe that Heinecke opened his original Oak Street location with in 1947. Stark said that the burger’s longevity is due to a commitment to what first made Monk’s a Dells staple.
“It’s always been the Monk’s specialty, for 72 years,” Stark said. “On the menu, it was basically just the cheeseburger and liver and onions. That’s what made Monk’s famous, the classic cheeseburger.”
The original Monkburger continues to be Stark’s favorite dish on the menu. He said that he prefers a more simple burger, just the straightforward preparation without all the add-ons.
“I think less is more,” Stark said. “Some people want a burger with all the works, and build it with everything on it, but you keep it simple and you can really enjoy the true flavor of a Monk’s burger.”
All of Monk’s burgers are made with fresh, never-frozen beef, and are shaped into patties in-house. According to Stark, the Broadway location offers an additional twist on the burger patrons won’t be able to find at other locations.
The grill itself at the Broadway Monk’s has been in place for many years, although Stark can’t confirm the exact date. He said the burgers derive an extra kick from the well-loved cooking surface.
“I don’t know the date of the grill, but it’s an old grill,” Stark said. “It’s been used over the years and well-seasoned. I guess that makes us more unique compared to the other locations.”
The Broadway Monk’s has been in its current location since 1962, while the next-oldest location opened in Lake Delton in 2006. The Monkburger is served at all locations, but the original’s unique kick will only be found on Broadway.