Vintage Brewing Company in Sauk City is offering a dish that signals a departure from typical pub fare: Cajun Linguini.
The pasta meal has been on the menu about six months, and has become one of Vintage’s most popular options, said Sous Chef Matt Klobuchar.
“It’s a nice dish for this time of the year because you’ve got a lot of cajun flavors in there,” Klobuchar said. “Not too much of the heat though, so you’re not sweating… and steak’s good anytime of the year, locally sourced from Wyttenbach Meats.”
Klobuchar said the kitchen was careful to maintain a balance of robust flavor while keeping the dish accessible to local tastes. “We definitely kept the cayenne pepper in there, but we kept it a little down to tone down the heat,” Klobuchar said.
The $18 dish can be made spicier if requested and served with blackened steak over the pasta.
Klobuchar said he enjoys the meal with the Vintage old fashioned as a drink.
Bar Manager Mollie Deyo said the whisky used to make Vintage’s old fashioneds makes it pair particularly well with the blackened steak on the Cajun Linguini.
“Old fashioneds are just incredibly popular in the area, and then we did a local take on it by using Wollersheim’s Round Top Rye Whisky,” Deyo said. “A big part of our cocktail menu in general this year is local… because our menu follows that same trend.”
For General Manager Jeff Grabowski, the quality of Wollersheim whisky makes Vintage’s old fashioneds what they are.
Wollersheim “has made some really quality whiskies,” Grabowski said. “You can easily drink it neat.”
Grabowski said beer lovers might enjoy pairing the Cajun Linguini with Vintages Mosasaur India Pale Ale, which has a citrus flavor to balance out the cajun spices.
“It’s got more of a grapefruit citrus hop to it,” Deyo said.
The Cajun Linguini is currently available as a lunch or dinner option at Vintage Brewing Company in Sauk City.
“It’s just something that’s not really done in this area,” Klobuchar said. “It’s not a big pasta town. It’s a nice take on the classic alfredo dish with a little cajun twist… Not too hardy or filling, just a really nice meal to get you through the summer day.”
