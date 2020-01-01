Signatures due soon for spring elections in Dodge County

Candidates hoping to make the ballot in the upcoming spring election will have to turn their nomination signatures in soon.

Hopefuls have been able to circulate petitions for residents to sign all month and have a Jan. 7 deadline to file. If a candidate in a municipal or county election does not turn in the right number of unique signatures by that date, they will not be on the ballot.

For the Beaver Dam mayor election, four people have filed as candidates: incumbent Becky Glewen, Jeff Kohman, Paul Scesniak and Alan Winter.

If three or more candidates turn in enough signatures, there will be a primary Feb. 18. The general election will be April 7. The presidential primary election will also be on April 7.

Even-numbered wards for the Common Council are also up for election. Incumbents Therese Henriksen in Ward 2, Cris Olson in Ward 4, Kara Nelson in Ward 10 and Dan Doyle in Ward 12 have all filed to run again with no challengers yet. In Ward 8, Heidi Freeby is the only person who has filed to replace Jane Loizzo, who will not be a candidate.

In Ward 6, Dan Baulch has filed to run against incumbent Ken Anderson. In Ward 14, Mike Wissell has filed to run against incumbent Mary Morgan.