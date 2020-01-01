Signatures due soon for spring elections in Dodge County

Candidates hoping to make the ballot in the upcoming spring election will have to turn their nomination signatures in soon.
Hopefuls have been able to circulate petitions for residents to sign all month and have a Jan. 7 deadline to file. If a candidate in a municipal or county election does not turn in the right number of unique signatures by that date, they will not be on the ballot.
For the Beaver Dam mayor election, four people have filed as candidates: incumbent Becky Glewen, Jeff Kohman, Paul Scesniak and Alan Winter.
If three or more candidates turn in enough signatures, there will be a primary Feb. 18. The general election will be April 7. The presidential primary election will also be on April 7.
Even-numbered wards for the Common Council are also up for election. Incumbents Therese Henriksen in Ward 2, Cris Olson in Ward 4, Kara Nelson in Ward 10 and Dan Doyle in Ward 12 have all filed to run again with no challengers yet. In Ward 8, Heidi Freeby is the only person who has filed to replace Jane Loizzo, who will not be a candidate.
In Ward 6, Dan Baulch has filed to run against incumbent Ken Anderson. In Ward 14, Mike Wissell has filed to run against incumbent Mary Morgan.
On the Beaver Dam School District Board of Education, three seats are open for three-year terms. They are currently held by Laura Lerwick, Lisa Panzer and Joanne Tyjeski.
In Horicon, the mayor position will be on the ballot for a two-year term. Jim Grigg is the current mayor. Common Council seats held by Richard Marschke in District 1, Forrest Frami in District 2 and Buzz Vanderhei in District 3 are also on the ballot for two-year terms.
For Horicon School Board, there will be three seats up for election. Two board seats will be up for three-year terms: the city of Horicon seat, held by Jim Grigg, and the town of Burnett seat, held by Nathan Hodgson. There will be a special election for a one-year term to the seat for the villages of Iron Ridge and Kekoskee, held by Janelle Nicolaus.
You have free articles remaining.
In Mayville, even-numbered seats will be up for election. Bob Smith is the incumbent in Ward 2, Gene Frings is the incumbent in Wards 4, 7 and 8, and Kim Olson is the incumbent in Ward 6.
The mayor position, currently held by Rob Boelk, will also be up for election.
For the Mayville School Board, there will be four seats up for election. Two, three-year positions for the city’s Zone IV are currently held by Jennifer Fink and Joe Hohmann. One two-year position for the city’s Zone IV is currently held by Tatiana Shirasaki. One two-year position for Zone II East is held by Richard Fink.
In Juneau, Kay Marose’s seat in Ward 1, Curt Arndt’s seat in Ward 2 and John Schuster’s seat in Ward 3 are up. So is Dan Wegener’s mayor seat.
For Dodgeland School District there will be three seats on the ballot. Troy Schliesman and Stacy Schmitt currently hold seats for the city of Juneau and town of Oak Grove. Anthony Cox holds an at-large seat.
In Fox Lake, the seats for Don Zilewicz in Ward 1, Dan Ault in Ward 2 and Dennis Linke will be in the election, as will the seats for Mayor Tom Bednarek and Municipal Court Judge Richard Quirk.
In Waupun, Pete Kaczmarski in Ward 2, Mike Matoushek Jr. in Ward 4 and Nancy Vanderkin in Ward 6 currently hold seats up for election, as does Mayor Julie Nickel.
For Waupun School Board, city of Waupun representatives Jennie Patrykus and Dylan Weber currently hold seats that will be up for election.
All 33 Dodge County Board of Supervisors seats are up for election.
Circuit Court judge seats held by Brian Pfitzinger and the retiring Steven Bauer are also up for election.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.