Signs go up at Blue Boy announcing the business is for sale

A Beaver Dam landmark is for sale. The downtown ice cream shop that has been visited by people for a half a century had "For Sale" signs put out in front of it recently.

“I wanted to keep it a couple of more years, but I had a hip replacement in April and have another issue with standing,” Blue Boy owner Rick Westenmeyer said. “I’m down to being here just a couple of hours during the afternoon, when I was here every morning to open it in the past.”

Westenmeyer said that Blue Boy in downtown Beaver Dam has been for sale for the last year, but it was only recently that the signs were put up. He plans on keeping it open until it is sold and hopes that it will remain open.

“I’m hoping to keep it open, but I don’t know,” Westenmeyer said.

“The place needs someone younger like I was when I started in my 20s,” Westenmeyer said.

Westenmeyer said he originally did not put the signs up because he didn’t want to scare away business, but decided to do so after the surgery.

“I was out in April and half of May, and the staff had to run it themselves,” Westenmeyer said.

There were also issues he had to deal with himself while recovering from the surgery. Jeanette Neuendorf, the general manager, was in charge of the business and did a wonderful job, Westenmeyer said.

“We put the signs up to see if there would be some interest,” Westenmeyer said.

Listing information for the business

The listing is under Ballweg Real Estate and shows the business for sale at $299,000. The listing states:

“Blue Boy offers delicious shakes, sundaes, soft serve ice cream, hand dipped premium ice cream, homemade ice cream treats, slushies, sandwiches, and air baked side dishes with fabulous customer service. Walk up, dine in or drive up service. Excellent corner location with high traffic count (8,000 daily per WISDOT) and walking distance to downtown. Great gross, open March through November. All equipment needed to operate included. Soft serve machine, soda dispenser, walk in cooler, walk in freezer, air bake machines, slushie machine, tables, chairs, recipes.”

“It is a turnkey operation,” Westenmeyer said.

The store ordered additional supplies to keep up with supply chain issues, so Westenmeyer said there is additional inventory in the store than what was kept on supply in the past.

Some of the tables are the original tables, Westenmeyer said, and there are a few more that they added after moving to the bigger space. The posters on the walls were collected over the years but are not available anymore. In fact, many things in the building are traditional ice cream store items that give the restaurant the traditional look that it has had over the years.

“Some of the posters are the original,” Westenmeyer said. “No one makes anymore, not the really nice color ones.”

Westenmeyer said he opened the store in March this year and will close for the year right before Thanksgiving.

The business started as Boy Blue

Westenmeyer has owned the business for the last 42 years. However, Boy Blue franchise came to Beaver Dam in 1974 next to the then Lauer’s Grocery Store, which is currently part of the property owned by Beaver Dam Middle School. Westenmeyer said the franchise said at the time that having Boy Blues next to the post office was a good idea since they were the busiest place in town. Westenmeyer’s family bought the business in 1980. It was later changed to Blue Boy after the family decided to separate from the chain.

The business moved to the former Phillips 66 Gas Station, 301 N. Spring St., in 1988. Westenmeyer said he kept the footprint of the building while making it into the restaurant.

“We kept the frame, but we gutted it,” Westenmeyer said. “We moved right around the time of the Dodge County Fair. It was when we’d slow down, and our lease was up.”

A popular summer stop downtown

Customers have been concerned after seeing the signs, Westenmeyer said.

“They see the sign and say 'Where can I get my ice cream now?'” Westenmeyer said.

A lot of children, with the Beaver Dam Middle School and Beaver Dam Community Library being so near, have made regular stops at Blue Boy throughout the years.

Westenmeyer said currently the inside is not open and has not been since the pandemic started. One issue has been finding help to open the inside back up but business keeps going through the drive-thru and walk-up window.

Westenmeyer said he has had some special customers and employees over the years whom he will miss, but he knows it is time for him to start taking things easy.

Although there has been interest in doing a land contract, Westenmeyer said he is looking to make a clean break from the business.

“I’m leaving for health reasons and can hardly work,” Westenmeyer said. “Also I am going on 68. I think I deserve to retire after all these years.”