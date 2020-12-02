Six arrested for drug possession in Adams County narcotics investigation

Several individuals from Juneau County have been arrested on drug charges after a months-long investigation into an Adams property culminated in the seizure of methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD, THC and illegal prescriptions.

Clifford Judd, 43, of Adams; Kristina Nelson, 53, of Tomah; Natasha Eden, 30, of Mauston; Julie Fredrickson, 39, of Mauston; Deborah Mathis, 52, of Wonewoc; and Toby Taylor, 50, of Wonewoc were arrested on numerous drug charges, according to a press release from Adams County Sheriff Brent York.

York said the narcotics investigation began in July after the department noticed “suspicious activity” at a town of Quincy property owned by Judd.

“The ensuing investigation and narcotics interdictions resulted in several individuals being arrested for drug charges after being associated with or living at the property,” York said. “A search warrant was later executed at a property occupied by Clifford Judd and numerous drug related items were located.”

Law enforcement seized 27 grams of methamphetamine, and additional cocaine, LSD, THC and illegal prescriptions. York said Judd was delivering narcotics to several of the other arrested individuals.