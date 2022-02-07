Six face off in Dodge County Board primary

JUNEAU -- District 5 in the town of Beaver Dam has three people battling for the Dodge County Board Supervisor position the in the Feb. 15 primary election. Incumbent Nancy Kavazanjian faces challenges by Jeanne Steiner and Donald Lunak Sr.

New representation will also occur in the Watertown area where District 19 has three people running, Paul Conway, Anthony Mau and Beth Huber.

Profiles of the District 5 candidates are listed below:

Nancy Kavazanjian

For more than 40 years Kavazanjian has helped run a family farm in Dodge County along with her husband Charlie Hammer. She served as secretary for the Town of Beaver Dam’s Land Use Plan, has been active in St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church and works on community projects with the Beaver Dam FFA.

She is a trained technical writer and agricultural journalist with a bachelor of science degree from Colorado State University. She studied business administration in a graduate program at Loyola of Chicago. As a writer she has been published by a wide variety of agricultural publications, worked as public relations counselor and was a marketing communications director for several different state agricultural organizations. She is also active in the Dodge County Healthy Soils Healthy Waters initiative.

Kavazanjian served as chairperson of a national farm and ranch alliance and on a national soybean marketing board where they directed research, marketing and promotion projects totaling $80 million to $100 million annually. She has done presentations for many audiences, both in person and virtually, on a range of subjects and has overseen many strategic plans.

Whenever possible she walks and enjoy outside activities with her dog and her grandchildren.

Concerning her reasons for seeking elected office Kavazanjian wrote, “I care deeply about Dodge County and want to see it continue to be a safe, great, vibrant place to live, work and raise families. We need economic vitality and prosperity while also preserving our rural heritage. That means we must make sure we have the proper mix of services – government, fire, rescue, law enforcement – along with clean water, fresh air, good roads, schools and businesses. When the town of Beaver Dam lost our long-time Supervisor Jeff Schmitt, I decided it was time for me to step up and put my experience and my dedication to the area to work as a county supervisor. I’m honored to have been appointed by my fellow supervisors to the position and now look for an endorsement by town residents to continue the work.”

Jeanne Hickey Steiner

As a lifelong citizen of Dodge County Steiner grew up in Juneau and raised her four children in Beaver Dam. Professionally she has more than 20 years’ experience engineering networks, computer, and voice systems. She has been a systems engineer at Inter-Quest Corp. for more than 11 years. Prior to that she worked in information technology at Nancy’s Notions and then at Water Technology Inc.

Serving the community has always been an important part of Steiner’s life. She is a 2020 graduate of Leadership Beaver Dam and a current member of the Dodge County chapter of Kids and Mentors Outdoors. While raising her family she was active in many organizations including PTO, Girl Scouts, and the United States Pony Club. She taught Sunday school at St. Katherine Drexel, made the posters for the Children’s Theatre productions, and campaigned hard with a group to form and fund the very first Beaver Dam High School Girls Hockey team (her daughter was on the team that went to state). For many years she and a friend were recruited to decorate the Beaver Dam Community Hospital Christmas trees.

She has thoroughly enjoyed being active within these organizations throughout the years and strives to continue to do so.

Concerning her reasons for seeking elected office Steiner wrote, “Civics is a passion of mine and helping in this capacity would be a great honor. My experience as an IT consultant brings with it all types of challenges for a wide variety of businesses throughout the region. Being able to really hear the client is vital. Being able to form solutions within budget is key. I would like to utilize those skills to hear the constituents of my district, and to form solutions within budget to serve them. Besides all that, I have loved living, working and raising my family in Dodge County and want to help make it even better.”

Donald A. Lunak Sr.

Lunak is a husband of 35-plus years to his wife, Lorri, and father to three adult children, Josh, Don Jr. and Michelle. He works as the director of plant operations at Whisker in Juneau. He has spent the last 16-plus years of his career managing facilities. He says he has succeeded by helping manufacturing organizations turnaround from under-performing to successfully growing. He started his manufacturing career as a temp and came up through the ranks as a mechanical engineer. When his children were young he served as an AWANA leader, as an assistant coach, and on various church and community committees.

Concerning his reasons for seeking public office Lunak wrote, “I am a constitutional conservative. I believe that the rights provided to our citizens through the Constitution take precedence over all other considerations. In recent terms, I don’t support mandating inoculations, masks or forced quarantines. I prefer smaller government but I recognize the distinct need for it to exist. We need to make tough choices to ensure that we provide necessary services without exorbitant costs. We need to make sure that we treat our county employees in a fair manner and provide them competitive compensation. I view this responsibility as a matter of respect. I strongly believe that elected officials should not financially benefit from their influence or position. To the extent that it is practical, I would like Dodge County to become as independent from the influence of state and federal government as possible.

“I do not pretend to understand all the issues and complexities of our county government. I have a lot to learn, but I do that well. I am not afraid to ask questions and do research to get to the root of an issue. I value cognitive discussions with people espousing different points of view. I have a track record of entering an organization from the outside, getting to know its people and issues, and collaborating with the team to drive for results. I seek to do the same for our county and to try to earn the trust of our district through open, honest communication and efforts.”

