Six people were injured and a car was split in half in a crash Wednesday in the town of Hubbard.
According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Highways 33 and TW at 11:33 a.m.
The initial investigation shows that a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling west on Highway 33 and stopped to turn left onto Highway TW. A 2009 Dodge van was also traveling west on Highway 33 and hit the rear of the Honda. The Honda spun out into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2019 Toyota. The Honda split into two pieces.
The driver of the Dodge van suffered serious injuries and was transported to Columbus Community Hospital, along with two children in the van who suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment. The driver and a passenger in the Toyota suffered minor injuries and were transported to Beaver Dam Community Hospital.
Traffic on both highways was detoured until 1:42 p.m.
Other agencies responding to the scene included Mayville Police, Horicon Police, Wisconsin State Patrol, Horicon Fire, Horicon EMS, Mayville EMS, Beaver Dam Fire, Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue, Juneau EMS and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.
