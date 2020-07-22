Sixth COVID-19 death in Dodge County incorrectly reported

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has revised the number of deaths among Dodge County coronavirus cases back to five.
The state reported Monday that there had been one additional death in Dodge County due to COVID-19, the first since June. On Tuesday, the department said that one case had been incorrectly reported to the state as a death. The total number of deaths in Dodge County still stands at five as of Tuesday afternoon.
The total number of tests stands at 14,287 in Dodge County, with 584 total positive cases as of Wednesday afternoon.
