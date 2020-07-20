Sixth COVID-19 death reported in Dodge County

According to information posted by the state Monday afternoon, Dodge County has had 570 positive cases of COVID-19 and 13,456 negative results. The county public health department had not released its daily update with more detailed statistics as of 4 p.m. Monday. About 240 of the positive cases in Dodge County are from those incarcerated in prisons located in the county. There were 53 active cases among Dodge County residents outside of the prisons as of Friday.