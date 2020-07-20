You are the owner of this article.
Sixth COVID-19 death reported in Dodge County
Dave Held prepares to administer a COVID-19 test. Drive-through testing takes place at a UW-Health facility on Warren Street. Tests are currently available, but must be arranged in advance through a health care professional.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Monday that a sixth person died from the coronavirus in Dodge County.

According to information posted by the state Monday afternoon, Dodge County has had 570 positive cases of COVID-19 and 13,456 negative results. The county public health department had not released its daily update with more detailed statistics as of 4 p.m. Monday. About 240 of the positive cases in Dodge County are from those incarcerated in prisons located in the county. There were 53 active cases among Dodge County residents outside of the prisons as of Friday.

The fifth COVID-19 death in Dodge County was reported in mid-June. 

The Dodge County resident to die was hospitalized while traveling out of the state. The other four deaths occurred in nursing homes, according to federal data. 

