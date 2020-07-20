Sixth COVID-19 death reported in Dodge County

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Monday that a sixth person died from the coronavirus in Dodge County.
According to information posted by the state Monday afternoon, Dodge County has had 570 positive cases of COVID-19 and 13,456 negative results. The county public health department had not released its daily update with more detailed statistics as of 4 p.m. Monday. About 240 of the positive cases in Dodge County are from those incarcerated in prisons located in the county. There were 53 active cases among Dodge County residents outside of the prisons as of Friday.
The fifth COVID-19 death in Dodge County was reported in mid-June.
The Dodge County resident to die was hospitalized while traveling out of the state. The other four deaths occurred in nursing homes, according to federal data.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.