Skateboard art exhibit to raise funds for Portage park

Portage Family Skate Park is hoping skateboard-inspired artwork and some extra attention to the sport during the Summer Olympics will help the group raise $100,000 by the end of the summer.
The group has already raised $63,000 for the completion of the Portage skate park in Goodyear Park and is accepting submissions for an exhibit that will be held Aug. 6-27 at Portage Center for the Arts.
The exhibit coincides with an online auction of the art from Aug. 6-27 and a livestream of the auction from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 hosted by Portage Family Skate Park President Kyle Little.
“If people out there have a cool design, please understand it doesn’t need to be on a skateboard,” Little said of art submissions. “It can be any type of artwork including woodworking or acrylic paints and anybody can participate and submit their work.”
The June and Edward Lenz Charitable Trust is matching donations up to $50,000, meaning the group needs to raise about $18,000 to reach its $100,000 goal, Little said. The third and final phase of construction is estimated to cost more than $170,000, expanding the park by about 5,000 square feet making it a total of 13,000 square feet. The existing 8,000-square-foot skate park includes ramps and a skating area and the third phase would bring a large pool for skaters along with a pair of clover bowls.
While many team sports suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, skateboarding thrived because you can practice and perform the sport on your own, Little said. Skateboarding is one of four debut sports in the Tokyo Games beginning July 23 which should bring it more attention, he said.
“I’m very pumped up for the games because I think it opens so many doors for skate parks,” Little said. “It opens doors for businesses and entrepreneurs and anyone who’s going professional (in the sport). It opens doors for these young athletes just starting out in skateboarding because now they understand there’s a top spot they can get to. This is a sport where if you put in the work, you’ll get something out of it, for sure.”
Little said he still envisions the Portage skate park as a place for skateboarding tournaments, demonstrations and other events that could bring in visitors and more revenue for surrounding businesses.
“There’s really no negative aspect to expanding it,” Little said of Phase 3. “We already have this beautiful facility and we might as well take it to the next level.”
'Everything that's changed' at PCA
The skateboard art exhibit and auction precedes a new season of PCA art exhibits that will include opening receptions beginning in September, Executive Director Heidi Royal said. Masks will no longer be required in September but will be encouraged for those who are not vaccinated.
Art exhibits and other upcoming events at PCA might provide residents with their first opportunity to see the improved Adams Street entrance with more foyer space, oak doors and an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible restroom.
PCA held a grand opening for the construction project’s completion in February 2020 but closed two weeks later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been really exciting to have folks flowing in and seeing everything that’s changed,” Royal said.
PCA raised about $100,000 from February until now to pay off the loan it had needed to complete the construction last year. PCA officially completed the fundraising for the construction in April.
“It gives me goosebumps to know how much the community believes in us and kept us open when other facilities did not survive,” Royal said. ”Fundraising during a pandemic is really tough, and we’re just so grateful to all the people who are helping to keep the arts alive in their community.”
