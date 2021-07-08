Skateboard art exhibit to raise funds for Portage park

While many team sports suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, skateboarding thrived because you can practice and perform the sport on your own, Little said. Skateboarding is one of four debut sports in the Tokyo Games beginning July 23 which should bring it more attention, he said.

“I’m very pumped up for the games because I think it opens so many doors for skate parks,” Little said. “It opens doors for businesses and entrepreneurs and anyone who’s going professional (in the sport). It opens doors for these young athletes just starting out in skateboarding because now they understand there’s a top spot they can get to. This is a sport where if you put in the work, you’ll get something out of it, for sure.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Little said he still envisions the Portage skate park as a place for skateboarding tournaments, demonstrations and other events that could bring in visitors and more revenue for surrounding businesses.

“There’s really no negative aspect to expanding it,” Little said of Phase 3. “We already have this beautiful facility and we might as well take it to the next level.”

'Everything that's changed' at PCA