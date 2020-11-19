Sleep in Heavenly Peace Portage chapter looking for bedding, expansion

The Portage chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is asking for bedding donations to furnish around 70-80 beds for children in the area.

The organization works to build beds frames and supplies mattresses and bedding for children and families that cannot afford the purchase of those items. It has built and delivered more than 400 beds locally since the Portage chapter began in 2018.

The organization is working to distribute a large number of beds prior to Christmas, and is in need of comforters, quilts and sheets to make that happen.

“We’re really trying to end bedlessness, and get these kids off the floor,” said Brian Scheibach, Sleep in Heavnely Peace Portage chapter president.

While many organizations and businesses in the Portage area, such as the Portage Police Department and St. Mary’s church, have held bedding drives which have yielded large amounts of bedding, it is always a need, said Scheibach.

The organization is also focusing on expanding their chapter and is expecting to build 50 additional beds in December with Holtz builders in Wisconsin Dells.