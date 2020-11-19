Sleep in Heavenly Peace Portage chapter looking for bedding, expansion

The Portage chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is asking for bedding donations to furnish around 70-80 beds for children in the area.
The organization works to build beds frames and supplies mattresses and bedding for children and families that cannot afford the purchase of those items. It has built and delivered more than 400 beds locally since the Portage chapter began in 2018.
The organization is working to distribute a large number of beds prior to Christmas, and is in need of comforters, quilts and sheets to make that happen.
“We’re really trying to end bedlessness, and get these kids off the floor,” said Brian Scheibach, Sleep in Heavnely Peace Portage chapter president.
While many organizations and businesses in the Portage area, such as the Portage Police Department and St. Mary’s church, have held bedding drives which have yielded large amounts of bedding, it is always a need, said Scheibach.
Support Local Journalism
The organization is also focusing on expanding their chapter and is expecting to build 50 additional beds in December with Holtz builders in Wisconsin Dells.
Scheibach encourages families in need of beds to visit shpbeds.org/chapter/wi-portage to request beds. Beds are available to families as single beds and bunk beds, or a combination of both.
“We want to get an \avenue out there for families to know how they can request a bed,” said Scheibach. “We’ve got beds in stock and we have a resource where we can get them a bed.”
Currently, SIHP will deliver beds within a 30-mile radius of Portage and serves ages 3-17.
When the Portage chapter first started, it was the one of 22 SIHP chapters throughout the country. Now, it is joined by 250 other chapters, including one in Edgerton. Scheibach said he is continuously working to get a SIHP chapter that can serve the Madison-area as well.
“Not only do we want to get kids off the floor, we want to give an avenue for people to do something good in their community,” said Scheibach.
Currently, the organization is working to offer “pandemic safe” delivery and offers interaction free drop off and will take safety precautions.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.