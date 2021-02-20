Slippery when frozen: Ice racing on Beaver Dam Lake

RANDOLPH — When the bitter cold takes hold of Wisconsin, one group of outdoor enthusiasts head out to play on the southwest side of Beaver Dam Lake.
They don’t use cross country skis, snowshoes or ice skates to propel themselves forward – but rather something with a little more torque. Saturdays are for the men and women who like to race cars.
The temperatures may be freezing but the competition is hot as drivers take position at noon on an oval race track in front of Woods Liquor Landing, N9070 County Road FW, Randolph.
Megan and Brandon Bobholz, who have competitively raced for many years at different locations, are organizers of this year’s events, which began Jan. 30 and will continue until the ice is deemed unsafe. Nick Woods, the owner of Woods Liquor Landing, allows racers to use his facility and parking lot to have their fun.
Ice racing has been around for decades but there is no professional ice-racing sanctioning body in North America. It’s strictly a recreational pastime for people who like speed and aren’t afraid of the cold.
Megan said anyone is welcome to race but there are a packet of rules to follow that can be found on the Facebook page, “Beaver Dam Lake Ice Racing.” Racing sign up is at 11:30 a.m. each Saturday and a drivers’ meeting is held at 11:45 a.m. Updates on ice conditions will be posted to the Facebook page, as well.
“This year we have had about 15 front-wheel drive cars and about 10 rear-wheel drive. Then we have the women’s class/junior class (for beginners),” she said. “Then we do double heat races and a feature.”
Spectators are welcome, but encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather.
As for the drivers, the cold is irrelevant. Megan said there is a heated ice shack for scorekeeping and winter gear to keep warm.
“It’s just so fun and (it’s) our favorite hobby that the cold doesn’t really bother any of us. We are all true Wisconsinites,” she said.
GALLERY: Beaver Dam Lake ice racing
