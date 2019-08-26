Scott Sloan will leave Baraboo Common Council due to a move, the exact way his predecessor did when Sloan was appointed in July 2013.
The District 6, Ward 4 representative said he doesn’t know when he’ll step down. While he plans to sell his Russell Street home, Sloan said the family still hasn’t found a new one within the city.
“It’s really unknown at this point,” Sloan said.
Because he will move out of district, Sloan no longer can serve in his council seat.
His predecessor, Peter Chambas, also stepped down from council due to a move. When Sloan attended a city council meeting over concerns with a home in his neighborhood, he and his wife, Tiffany, stood out to council members. They were contacted and asked whether one of them would be interested in a seat on council. At the time, Sloan said he believed it was “a chance to steer the community in the right direction.”
An Illinois native, Sloan has lived in Baraboo since he was 10 years old. He said he has no plans to leave. Sloan serves as general manager of the Flooring Center. Tiffany works as a commercial banker at Baraboo State Bank. They have two children.
Sloan was appointed in 2013 and won re-election in April 2014. His current term is set to expire in April.
City Administrator Ed Geick said the process for replacing a council member “typically” includes an announcement from the mayor, who then accepts resumes from interested residents. Mayor Mike Palm would then choose a candidate to recommend for a vote by council members.
Sloan was approved unanimously at the time of his appointment. He said he wants to help find his replacement.
“We plan to work together to find someone with interest and the time to do it,” Sloan said, adding that the position requires dedication.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)