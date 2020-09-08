‘Slow Roll’ returns to Beaver Dam: Bike tour shares city’s historic past

“People generally form groups as families or groups of friends,” said Lutz. “My wife Diane drives the route in case anyone has a flat tire or needs assistance. She directs traffic at busy spots as well, although riders are warned that traffic will not be likely to stop for them along the route.”

Lutz is hoping to get more participants this year, although any number will be more than welcome to join in the fun.

“There aren’t any Badgers games or any other sports planned, so there shouldn’t be any conflicts,” said Lutz. “Hopefully the weather’s good, and a lot of people will be looking for something fun to do.”

“We’ll also be handing out small bike lights to the people who participate,” said Kern. “They clip right on your bike and add some safety to your bike whenever you’re riding around.”

Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam is printing maps and other material, and a downtown business is the official sponsor.

Community partnerships are being encouraged through activities like this, and more will likely be planned in the future –- especially the Slow Roll series.

“More and more people are out biking around this year –- probably due to COVID 19,” said Lutz. “The positive comments from last time encouraged us to continue this. Next summer we’d like to do one of these every month, looking at different landmarks around the city and sharing some little-known facts. The tour usually lasts about 45 minutes, so it’s a good and healthy way to start the weekend.”

