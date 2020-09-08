‘Slow Roll’ returns to Beaver Dam: Bike tour shares city’s historic past

Area bicyclists will go with the historic flow as they experience this year’s “9 at 9 Slow Roll,” a community bike tour Saturday, Sept. 19.
The free tour starts at 9 a.m. at the Swan Park Spring House, with a presentation by Dodge County Historical Society Board President Patrick Lutz. He researched nine historic sites on a 4.5 mile circle. Riders may go around twice, stopping wherever they wish, for a nine-mile circuit.
The event is jointly sponsored by the Dodge County Historical Society and Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam through its Blue Zones Project — a healthy living initiative. Blue Zones came to Beaver Dam in 2016 and will continue at least through 2022, according to Marshfield Medical Center sources.
“We just want to get people out and moving naturally,” said Community Health Advocate Liz Kern. “Biking is a great way to get exercise, and this tour gives an added incentive to venture into the community. As a bonus they can also learn something about their history.”
The first such event was held Aug. 4 and was called 7 at 7, with seven sites (and a few extras) over a seven-mile course. It was deemed a hit with more than 40 participants.
“We found out then that most people just wanted to do the bike ride,” said Lutz. “Some of them stopped. Some went back later to visit the sites that were on the map.”
At that time Lutz paused at each site and gave a brief presentation. Now, with COVID restrictions in mind, there will be no presentations at each site other than the information provided with the map. Participants are asked to bring their own food and/or beverages -– again with COVID 19 safety in mind.
A few of this tour’s highlights are the Williams Free Library, the Weyenberg Shoe Factory, and a property on South Madison Street.
“The spot on Madison Street was truly historic, where Native American mounds once stood,” Lutz said. “There was a Dutch-style windmill there that ground grain for many years. Eventually it was dismantled and moved to Horicon. St. Michael’s (Polish Catholic) Church was eventually built there.”
Now the church is a special event venue known as “Chapel of the Archangels.”
Historical Society Museum Director Kurt Sampson pointed out that the museum’s home just observed the 129th anniversary of its opening.
“On Sept. 1, 1891, the Williams Free Library was officially opened,” he said. “Next year it will be 130 years old, so we’ll probably be doing something special then.”
Social distancing and/or masks should be worn at the introduction, although natural distancing is expected once the ride begins. Those who stop at the sites are again asked to observe standard COVID-19 safety protocols.
“People generally form groups as families or groups of friends,” said Lutz. “My wife Diane drives the route in case anyone has a flat tire or needs assistance. She directs traffic at busy spots as well, although riders are warned that traffic will not be likely to stop for them along the route.”
Lutz is hoping to get more participants this year, although any number will be more than welcome to join in the fun.
“There aren’t any Badgers games or any other sports planned, so there shouldn’t be any conflicts,” said Lutz. “Hopefully the weather’s good, and a lot of people will be looking for something fun to do.”
“We’ll also be handing out small bike lights to the people who participate,” said Kern. “They clip right on your bike and add some safety to your bike whenever you’re riding around.”
Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam is printing maps and other material, and a downtown business is the official sponsor.
Community partnerships are being encouraged through activities like this, and more will likely be planned in the future –- especially the Slow Roll series.
“More and more people are out biking around this year –- probably due to COVID 19,” said Lutz. “The positive comments from last time encouraged us to continue this. Next summer we’d like to do one of these every month, looking at different landmarks around the city and sharing some little-known facts. The tour usually lasts about 45 minutes, so it’s a good and healthy way to start the weekend.”
