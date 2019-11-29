Small businesses in downtown Baraboo are working to educate the community on the importance of shopping at small, locally owned businesses today and throughout the holiday season.
Small Business Saturday encourages people across the nation to shop at small businesses locally.
Downtown Baraboo Inc., is encouraging residents of Baraboo and the surrounding area to “Take the Pledge” to shop at small businesses, said Mary Hultman, event planner for the group.
Hultman said events like Small Business Saturday keep the local economy flowing and put money directly back into the community.
“When you keep your dollars inside the community, those shop owners are going to turn around and spend it at other stores locally,” said Hultman. “All of our stores downtown are locally owned. These people are residents of Baraboo. They are in our community, spending their money here as well.”
Jennifer Loveless, co-owner of Countryside Refind in downtown Baraboo, said similarly that shopping locally is important because it provides people with a unique shopping experience, and one-of-a-kind items.
“I think nowadays the customer is looking for that small-town business touch,” said Loveless. “They like being talked to, they like being smiled at, they like if they have a question they are getting a direct answer.”
Loveless also emphasized the importance of people using cash as their payment method when shopping at small businesses, at all times, not only Saturday.
Small business owners are charged a 2.5 to 3.2 percent fee on every purchase made with a credit card, said Loveless. In addition to being charged a fee from the card processing company with each sale, small-business owners also have to pay for the equipment used to process credit cards.
“As a small-business owner, we have a lot of cost to run the business that I think people don’t know about,” said Loveless. “They are getting charged that percentage, so the more that the consumer uses cash, even though it’s not the most convenient option, it can effect the small business dramatically.”
At Countryside Refind, the first 50 customers who make a purchase will receive an ornament, which Loveless said is the store’s way of thanking people for shopping local.
In addition to that, Countryside Refind and other stores in the downtown area will be offering sales and deals today.
A number of holiday events, including horse-drawn wagon rides and caroling are planned for downtown Baraboo today along with Small Business Saturday. And Santa will be available for visits at the Al. Ringling Theatre from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
