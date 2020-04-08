Small case court dates rescheduled in Dodge County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Those looking for their day in court over a traffic ticket will have to wait.

Municipal courts in Beaver Dam and Horicon handle smaller cases for traffic violations and other local citations for their own communities and some others in Dodge County. Court dates for both scheduled for the past few and coming weeks have been rescheduled, and defendants were sent letters notifying them of the changes.

Communities in Dodge County that have not joined a municipal court send their citations to Dodge County Circuit Court in Juneau, where such court dates have been moved to June. Courts around Wisconsin have reduced operations and shifted to more video hearings to prevent the gathering of people during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Beaver Dam, municipal court is not being held at this time, Mayor Becky Glewen wrote in an update message to city officials late last week. According to a voicemail message for the court, payment for fines may be mailed to the court at 123 Park Ave., placed in the drop box outside the court office and paid online through a link on the city of Beaver Dam's website.