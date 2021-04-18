Smoke shops offering new product derived from hemp that offers 'mild euphoria'

Bartels continued, "In a rector you're using a PTSA catalyst. You add it into the reactor with alcohol and the oil. After a certain time and temperatures it can be converted into Delta-8."

Bartels said the most important aspect of Delta-8 is knowing where it came from.

"We know exactly how much alcohol is in a shot. These lab results from a third party can tell you exactly what is in that product," Bartels said. "Because the law states it all has to be less than .4% THC."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ideal Vapor in Portage sells products with the QR code that can be scanned on your phone.

"If you scan the QR code it will take you directly to the lab results to see what's in the pre-rolled cone and you can see for yourself where the product came from and the levels of Delta-8," Jackie Greer of Idea Vapor said.

Delta-8-THC is currently sold in a variety of ways from gummies to pre-rolled smokables.

Green Acres main business is CBD or cannabidiol, they offer these products in a wide variety of edibles and vaping options. They currently only sell Delta-8 in gummies, smokables and a few vaping options.