Smoke shops offering new product derived from hemp that offers 'mild euphoria'

A new product is on the market in smoke shops. It is closely related to marijuana, but is derived from hemp so is legal for now.
Delta-8 has been on the market for over a year, but has recently been picked up by local retailers as a new product and has similar effects on users as marijuana. It is derived from the hemp plant. That means that it is legal in Wisconsin under the 2018 Farm Bill.
That bill states that hemp products cannot have more than 0.3% THC.
The long name Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol or Delta-8-THC is slightly different than Delta-9-THC. THC is what gives users the high and euphoria associated with marijuana.
Despite what some states have done with medical and recreational marijuana, it still remains a schedule 1 controlled substance under federal law. And marijuana remains illegal in Wisconsin for both medical and recreational purposes. However, there is a loophole that allows the production of hemp.
Doug Paust owner of Green Acres CBD in Beaver Dam has been selling Delta-8 products for three months. He worked for 20 years as a retail pharmacist before opening the store at 820 Park Ave.
Paust doesn’t like or agree with the phrases "legal weed" or "diet weed." The nicknames derive from the similarities between Delta-8 and Delta-9.
“Delta-8 is defined as a minor cannabinoid and comes from the hemp plant,” Paust said. “On the federal level it is not illegal (under the 2018 Farm Bill). It can give users a mild amount of euphoria or high, but it is not nearly as strong as Delta-9.”
How its made
Delta-8 is found naturally in cannabis and most be extracted. One benefit to manufacturers is that it is more cost-effective to extract Delta-8 from hemp than it is to
"It's less expensive to grow 20 acres of hemp than it is to grow 20 acres of recreational cannabis," said hemp company owner Brook Bartels. "So this, some would call, boom of Delta-8 has much more impact on the market than just the legality. Companies are seeing an increase in revenue."
Brook Bartels is part owner of Green County Hemp and also works with Madison Extracts and Infinity Supercritical. He explained there are many different techniques involved with taking the hemp plant and turning it into a Delta-8 gummy.
"There's ethanol extraction, that's the most common for large scale production," Bartels said. "Butane is a similar process."
At Green County Hemp they use a different more complex process using CO2 to extract the Delta-8 from the hemp.
"You take any of these CBD extracts and you need to distill them, that's what turns them into a distillate," Bartels said. "Then you take that oil, which will be over 85% CBD and then take that to a catalytic reaction."
Bartels continued, "In a rector you're using a PTSA catalyst. You add it into the reactor with alcohol and the oil. After a certain time and temperatures it can be converted into Delta-8."
Bartels said the most important aspect of Delta-8 is knowing where it came from.
"We know exactly how much alcohol is in a shot. These lab results from a third party can tell you exactly what is in that product," Bartels said. "Because the law states it all has to be less than .4% THC."
Ideal Vapor in Portage sells products with the QR code that can be scanned on your phone.
"If you scan the QR code it will take you directly to the lab results to see what's in the pre-rolled cone and you can see for yourself where the product came from and the levels of Delta-8," Jackie Greer of Idea Vapor said.
Delta-8-THC is currently sold in a variety of ways from gummies to pre-rolled smokables.
Green Acres main business is CBD or cannabidiol, they offer these products in a wide variety of edibles and vaping options. They currently only sell Delta-8 in gummies, smokables and a few vaping options.
Area stores have begun selling this product that has been on the market in other areas for over a year. Wisconsin Cannabis in Wisconsin Dells advertises a plethora of Delta-8 products on their website. CBD American Shaman in Portage and the Dells have also been selling it. Ideal Vapor in Portage is also selling Delta-8 products like pre-rolled blunts sprayed with Delta-8.
“Most of our customers are coming in for pain relief,” Paust said. “A lot of those are older people, they’re not looking to get high but looking for pain relief.”
Keeping their eyes on it
Law enforcement in the area officials said they are aware Delta-8 is being sold in their communities.
Portage Chief of Police Keith Klafke said his department has not gotten any calls about it.
Detective Sargent David Clark of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said he became aware of Delta-8 a few months ago and is aware of cases involving the substance with other agencies in the greater Milwaukee area.
Beaver Dam Chief of Police John Kreuziger said his department has not seen any issues in the community.
“I’m not very familiar with it,” Kreuziger said. “We’re not concerned about it right now.”
As with CBD products, Delta-8 can be used where other vaping and smoking products are used. It is unclear how law enforcement would handle a potential traffic stop of someone claiming they have a hemp product and not marijuana.
Kreuziger said if they are at a traffic stop and a potential illicit substance is found it goes to the Wisconsin Crime Lab. He added that his officers do not have the training or technology to test a substance during a traffic stop.
Clark added there has not been a lot of research done on the Delta-8 and it is unknown what effect it has on the user’s motor skills. Some of that research suggests that using Delta-8 can show up as THC on a drug test.
“Obviously we don’t want people using this if it has an effect on their ability to operate a vehicle,” Clark said.
Legal for now
The future of Delta-8 remains unknown, most think it will be regulated in some form or another.
Paust said Wisconsin law is clear about hemp, but other states say due to the process of concentrating and synthesizing the product it is no longer a hemp product. He expects authorities will make some regulations regarding Delta-8. He also knows when dealing with these products it must be done with responsibility in mind.
“I’m pro-legalization, but it must be done responsibly,” Paust said. “I don’t want these products to get into the wrong hands, like children's or others that shouldn’t be using it.”
Klafke made a similar point that Delta-8 could be similar to synthetic marijuana from a few years ago.
“After they arrive on the market, they tend to face regulations soon after,” Klafke said.