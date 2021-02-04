Snow blankets Wisconsin Dells during Feb. 4 winter weather advisory

Snow covered the Wisconsin Dells area as the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the area Feb. 4.
The advisory was issued for multiple counties, including Sauk and Columbia, from the early morning hours of Feb. 4 until Noon Feb. 5 with mixed participation, blowing and drifting snow. Snow accumulation is predicted at 3 to 6 inches with moderate to heavy snow along with ice accumulations of a light glaze with wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour Feb. 4 into the morning of Feb. 5, according to the advisory.
The National Weather Service recorded temperatures at a high of 32 degrees Fahrenheit and a low of 6 degrees in the Wisconsin Dells area.
Public works crews were out clearing the roads of snow as were area businesses shoveling their own sidewalks as snow accumulated throughout the day Feb 4.
Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton did not issue snow emergencies. Nearby Portage, Lodi and Pardeeville declared snow emergencies for Feb. 4-5, prohibiting vehicles parking on any public street, alley or other listed areas so city crews can clear the snow. The Wisconsin Dells School District cancelled school and after school activities due to the inclement weather, according to the school district’s Facebook page.
