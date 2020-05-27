Snow breaking barrier for women in Dodge County Circuit Courts

“Dodge County citizens do not want a judge that is overriding the laws passed by our legislature,” Snow said. “I know that I share that perspective with the other Dodge County judges.”

Although Snow will be the first woman to sit behind the bench in Dodge County, she is not the first female to seek the position. Mary Ann Schacht is currently Beaver Dam’s City Attorney. Schacht ran for judge twice in in the 1980s but lost to male counterparts. Attorney Dawn Klockow, a resident of Beaver Dam and currently the Green Lake County Corporation Counsel, also ran for the position in 2013 but lost in the primary.

“When Mary Ann Schacht ran for judge twice in the 1980s, women were relatively uncommon both as lawyers and as judges,” Snow said. “Judges and justices were just starting to be appointed. Justice Shirley Abrahamson had been appointed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 1976, Judge Barbara Crabb was appointed as a federal district court judge to the Western District of Wisconsin in 1979 and Justice Sandra Day O'Connor was not appointed as the first woman justice to the U.S. Supreme Court until 1981. There were two women judges in nearby Dane County who were elected to their positions in the late 1970s, but that was definitely not the norm.”

Snow said she entered law school in 1989, and her class was about half women.