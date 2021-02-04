Snow ordinances fairly consistent: Area policies similar for clearing sidewalks, aprons

Municipalities have ways of getting snow removal done, and charging for the services, when property owners don’t.
Municipal ordinances are largely the same, although charges vary from one city to another.
“Crews go out 24 hours after a snowfall and split the city in half,” Beaver Dam Shop Clerk Dorothy Janz said. “They look at sidewalks and driveway ramps that are not done and post a notice giving people 24 hours to comply. If they don’t, crews clean the sidewalks and the owners are billed $50 per incident. In early November, those charges are added to their tax bills with whatever interest has accumulated.”
A recent development is people on corner lots shoveling one side of the property but not the other – something that has been addressed by letters recently sent to routine offenders. When the city’s ordinance was last addressed in 2018, officials clarified that homeowners must clear corners, which was sometimes done by city crews. Owners are now charged for snow removal if it is required there.
Fees are directed to property owners. Properties in foreclosure are problematic, along with owners who assume a tenant is doing the job. In both cases owners are liable, whether or not they have made arrangements with tenants to do the work.
The policy is largely the same for Mayville, with Department of Public Works personnel going out to check for compliance after major snow events. Director of Public Works Jack Hurst confirmed similarities, but added that Mayville charges a minimum of $75, at $75 per hour.
“We try to avoid doing that,” he said. “It’s not one of my favorite things to do. Of course if we have to send out some big equipment then it’s going to cost us more. With that in mind our charges are not out of line.”
The low snow totals earlier this season have been a bonus for the DPW’s enforcement efforts.
“This has probably been my best year as far as compliance goes,” Hurst said. “We haven’t given out a whole lot of notices so far — really only a handful of them. It has been wonderful actually. Of course we’re going to get more snowfall soon so I’ll have to let you know after that.”
In Waupun, ordinances are much as they are elsewhere, although city crews are not utilized to do the clearing.
“We don’t have the staff available to drive around and locate offenders,” said Director of Public Works Jeff Daane. “If we notice a violation when we’re out on the streets we’ll post a notice. Otherwise we wait for people to call them in. Then we notify our contractor and he’ll go out and clear things up. Often the violators have shoveled in the meantime.”
The contractor bill is sent to the city to be forwarded to the violators, along with a $100 administrative fee. Contractor rates are a minimum charge of $30 and $50 per man hour. If heavy equipment is required an additional $75 per hour is charged, pro-rated per minute.