Snow ordinances fairly consistent: Area policies similar for clearing sidewalks, aprons

“We try to avoid doing that,” he said. “It’s not one of my favorite things to do. Of course if we have to send out some big equipment then it’s going to cost us more. With that in mind our charges are not out of line.”

The low snow totals earlier this season have been a bonus for the DPW’s enforcement efforts.

“This has probably been my best year as far as compliance goes,” Hurst said. “We haven’t given out a whole lot of notices so far — really only a handful of them. It has been wonderful actually. Of course we’re going to get more snowfall soon so I’ll have to let you know after that.”

In Waupun, ordinances are much as they are elsewhere, although city crews are not utilized to do the clearing.

“We don’t have the staff available to drive around and locate offenders,” said Director of Public Works Jeff Daane. “If we notice a violation when we’re out on the streets we’ll post a notice. Otherwise we wait for people to call them in. Then we notify our contractor and he’ll go out and clear things up. Often the violators have shoveled in the meantime.”